The Big Picture Captain Phillips is a gripping biographical film based on the true story of the 2009 hijacking of the Maersk Alabama.

The movie received critical acclaim but was criticized for its depiction of the hero and certain aspects of the true events.

The success of Captain Phillips highlights the audience's interest in inspirational true stories and biopics.

The biopic genre has become increasingly popular over the course of the 21st century. While some viewers may have trouble relating to the overabundance of comic book films released every year, stories that at least claim to be somewhat “real” may seem more inviting. Focusing on critical historical figures, such as Napoleon or Malcolm X, is one way to get attention; however, there’s also the potential to gauge interest based on stories that were only recently in the news cycle. This was the case with Paul Greengrass’ 2013 film Captain Phillips, which was based on the hijacking of the cargo ship Maersk Alabama in 2009 by Somali Pirates.

Greengrass was an acclaimed filmmaker whose prior experience made him perfectly suited for this unusual story. In addition to redefining the action movie genre with The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, Greengrass proved that he could bring traumatic true stories to life with his devastating historical drama United 93. It should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen his past work that Captain Phillips is a harrowing, challenging examination of one of the most terrifying true stories to make international headlines. However, Captain Phillips has been criticized by some of its subjects for its overtly positive depiction of the title hero.

What Is 'Captain Phillips' About?

Captain Phillips is based on the non-fiction novel A Captain's Duty: Somali Pirates, Navy SEALS, and Dangerous Days at Sea by Stephan Talty and the real Captain Richard Phillips, portrayed by Tom Hanks in the film. A veteran merchant mariner with several decades of experience on the seas, Phillips was ordered to sail with his unarmed cargo container orders through the Guardafui Channel to Mombasa, Kenya. While Phillips has more than a little experience in these dangerous waters, he decides to undergo a practice drill alongside First Office Shane Murphy (Michael Chernus) after the two become wary of potential pirate activity. Unfortunately, their worst fears are realized when four armed pirates, led by Abduwali Muse (Barkhad Abdi), take control of the ship.

Captain Phillips details the titular hero’s attempts to negotiate with the pirates to diffuse tension, thus avoiding an outbreak of violence. While the pirates are small in numbers, Muse indicates that he is not afraid to start a massacre if he does not feel like he is in complete control. Initially, the crew attempts to appease their captors by offering the $30,000 in the ship’s safe as a potential peace offering; however, Muse rebukes this, claiming that he was under orders to take the crew hostage in order to barter for his tribe. This leads the crew to fight to take back the ship and back Muse into a corner. While the pirates are set to be cast off in a lifeboat, they ultimately abduct Phillips are take him hostage on the open water.

Phillips’ life is only barely spared after an operation by the United States Navy comes to his rescue. The Navy is under strict orders to not let the pirates reach Somalia, where they could potentially gain additional reinforcements or resources. Muse rebukes all attempts to negotiate and argues that the mission needs to trek on. Phillips is tied up and nearly killed, but in the film’s shocking ending, the Navy forces come in and execute the four other pirates. Phillips is narrowly rescued after swimming to safety, and Muse is detained for crimes of piracy.

How Accurate Was ‘Captain Phillips?'

Captain Phillips was well received by critics upon its initial release, earning several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. While the film’s subject ended up attending the Oscar ceremony alongside both Hanks and Greengrass, the real Phillips was criticized for rushing the safety procedures required of the mission, which resulted in an unnecessary trek into enemy waters. Several crew members alleged that Phillips, the shipping company, and the operator were all to blame for the tragedy, but a potential court case was settled before it went to trial.

Phillips testified in 2010 that “it would be a matter of when, not if” the crew encountered pirates, as hijackings were common in the 1,000 nautical miles surrounding Somalia. Although the real Murphy was largely positive in his opinion of the film, he did feel that it was disrespectful that Greengrass did not show the other members of the crew reuniting with their families in the aftermath of the hijacking, as many had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. Greengrass rebuked these controversies by stating that he was “confident that Captain Phillips did not take an irresponsible route along the coast of Somalia.” He went on to address the direct criticisms by stating that “the film shows clearly Captain Phillips receiving warnings about pirate attacks, putting into place security measures onboard ship.”

What Is the Value of Films Like 'Captain Phillips'?

Given the respectable box office total and acclaim at the end-of-year award ceremonies, it’s evident that Captain Phillips told an inspirational true story that connected with audiences. However, it's somewhat difficult to determine what Grengrass’ intentionality with the film was. If it was only to highlight how brave the real Phillips was, he succeeded in creating an effective thriller. The film would require more scrutiny if it was trying to warn about pirate attacks, as evidence points to the entire incident being a rarity.

Captain Phillips was the latest in Hanks’ series of films based on real American heroes. In the aftermath of the film’s success, Hanks starred as Walt Disney in Saving Mr. Banks, James Donovan in Bridge of Spies, Captain Sully Sullenberger in Sully, Ben Bradlee in The Post, and Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. But the combination of Greengrass and Hanks made for one of the best films from both filmmakers.

Captain Phillips is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix