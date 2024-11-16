Among the many captains who have left their mark on Star Trek, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) is among the best. He was first introduced in the original series as the original captain of the Enterprise before being recast, and he has been referenced throughout the franchise. He became more important in the prequel series Star Trek: Discovery before leading the crew of the Enterprise as it explored the galaxy in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premiered on streaming service Paramount+ in 2022. It often channels classic Star Trek plots and has been regarded as one of the best shows in the long-running franchise.

Pike has become a beloved character in the Star Trek franchise. Like all great Star Trek captains, he often has great observations and words of wisdom for his crew, and he's delivered some great speeches when they needed one most. His best moments highlight what makes him a skilled and likable captain, easily among the best in the franchise.

10 "Belief can be the difference between victory and defeat. Get a crew to believe in miracles, they might give you one."

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (Season 1, Episode 4)

Image via Paramount

In “Memento Mori,” the Enterprise was on a supply mission to another planet, where the air would soon become unbreathable, when they found communications had been destroyed, and the crew sent to investigate found only blood—no bodies or survivors. They were then attacked by the Gorn, and the ensuing battle was particularly difficult for La’An, who had survived one of their attacks as a child. But she was ultimately crucial to the Enterprise’s survival.

“Memento Mori” was very much a Strange New Worlds episode about La’An and her trauma—she understood better than anyone what a threat the Gorn was. While under such a brutal attack from such a dangerous enemy, basically a game of cat-and-mouse between the Enterprise and the Gorn, it was crucial for the crew to be at the top of their game, her especially. When she needed it most, Pike reminded her that a little hope could go a long way.

Watch on Paramount+

9 "Today will not be our last, but our finest hour."

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (Season 1, Episode 4)

Image via Paramount+

As the Enterprise crew took on the Gorn in “Memento Mori,” injuries mounted, and the ship sustained damage. The circumstances became more dire, and they were forced to get creative. Their solution was to hide in a brown dwarf—on its way to becoming a black hole—and to help motivate his crew. Pike gave a great speech, telling them it was not their last moment, but rather their best.

The Gorn were a ruthless, relentless enemy, and “Memento Mori” proved how terrifying they could be—and by not showing them at all, they only got worse. Pike’s speech suggested it was not the end for them, putting his faith in their survival and success and getting them to believe in it, too, just as he’d previously told La’An was crucial to do, and also demonstrating the qualities which made him such a great captain.

8 "We like to think that right until the very last instant, somehow, some way, we’ll cheat death."

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (Season 1, Episode 1)

Image via Paramount+

Pike was drawn out of his self-imposed exile in “Strange New Worlds,” the first episode of the series, after his first officer, Una, went missing. In the midst of the search for her, Pike remained troubled in the aftermath of having learned that an incident in the future would leave him disfigured and disabled. Spock noticed the change in Pike and confronted him, leading Pike to tell him what he’d seen.

Pike’s knowledge of his fate was a crucial part of his character from the start, and it was understandable that he was not only deeply affected by what he learned but also sought to change it. Even for someone who faced incredible dangers, death still seemed abstract—but his knowledge of the future still affected his decisions in the present, something that wasn’t ideal for a captain who needed to be sure of himself.

7 "Giving up our values in the name of security is to lose the battle in advance."

'Star Trek: Discovery' (Season 2, Episode 9)

Image via CBS

In the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Project Daedalus,” the crew concluded Section 31—determined to protect the Federation, no matter the cost—had a different agenda than they did after framing Spock for murder and declaring the crew guilty of treason. They infiltrated the headquarters, which had been fortified by mines to protect it, and became suspicious that a traitor was among them. The episode was directed by Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes.

Pike has always been a character with a strong sense of morals, and that was clear in “Project Daedalus.” He was skeptical of Section 31 from the start, and he was proven to be justified. To him, nothing was worth compromising one’s values, not even safety, and to do so would mean losing, no matter what. He offered a clear counterpoint to Section 31’s viewpoint that any action taken during war was justified.

6 "There's surviving, and then there's living."

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (Season 1, Episode 9)

Image via Paramount+

In Strange New World’s “All Those Who Wander,” the Enterprise crew was stranded on a strange planet after responding to a distress signal and once again faced off against the Gorn, and this time, Hemmer was killed when he sacrificed himself to save the others. In the midst of the chaos, La’An repeated something Pike had originally told her in the very first episode, this time as advice to Oriana.

In “Strange New Worlds,” Pike highlighted the difference between surviving and living in a conversation with La’An—life should be more than just going through the day-to-day motions, something he knew all too well after learning what his future held. Those words were repeated in “All Those Who Wander.” It was nice to see Pike’s words of wisdom making their way from one crew member to another, proving they made a difference.

5 "I don't mind dissenting opinions, I really don't. But they have to come with solutions."

'Star Trek: Discovery' (Season 2, Episode 1)

Image via Paramount

In Discovery’s Season 2 premiere, “Brother,” the Discovery answered a distress call from the Enterprise, and the ships’ two crews then joined forces to find the meaning of seven perfectly synchronized red signals seen throughout the galaxy, tens of thousands of light years away from each other. The signals left everyone on edge, as the last time something similar had happened, it led to the Klingon war. While discussing solutions, Pike made it clear he didn’t mind someone disagreeing with him, as long as they had a plan.

“Brother” introduced viewers to the Pike they’ve come to know and love, and the qualities that make him a great captain were apparent from the start—he was shown to be a confident and likable leader. But one of the things that made him so successful and well-liked was his willingness to take suggestions from the crew. He understood the value of different perspectives, as long as they weren’t just disagreeing for the sake of it.

4 "Not every cage is a prison, nor every loss eternal."

'Star Trek: Discovery' (Season 2, Episode 1)

The crews of the Discovery and the Enterprise investigated the source of the strange red signals throughout the galaxy in “Brother” and found a strange meteoroid field. The episode also addressed the strained relationship between Michael Burnham and her adopted brother Spock—Spock was not speaking to her due to something she had done. But one small moment featured Pike finding the fortune from a fortune cookie in Discovery's ready room.

One of the most memorable quotes in “Brother” didn’t come from Pike himself but rather the fortune-cookie fortune he found—although not always known for their wisdom, the one shown in “Brother” was an exception. It dealt with perspective, starting with something simple like the function of a cage, and then looking at things on a larger scale. The moment was also a reference to Discovery’s previous captain, Lorca, as well as the original Star Trek pilot “The Cage.”

3 "This new information changes the context, and the context can change our perspective."

'Star Trek: Discovery' (Season 2, Episode 2)

The Discovery, with Pike at the helm, continued to investigate the strange red signals throughout the galaxy in “New Eden,” and Spock had drawn a map of them months before they were even seen. A new one directed the crew to a distant pre-warp planet, which was inhabited by the descendants of human survivors of World War III and which had been unknowingly broadcasting a distress signal for over 200 years. The episode was also directed by Frakes.

“New Eden” dealt with the themes of science and religion, from the ethical dilemma of the crew revealing themselves to New Eden to Pike’s own upbringing—it even compared technology to magic and God, citing a famous quote from Arthur C. Clarke. In a conversation with Burnham, Pike noted how new information about a situation changed the context and that context can change a person’s perspective, an important possibility in their interactions with the people of New Eden.

2 "Right up until the very end, life is to be worn gloriously."

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (Season 1, Episode 1)

In “Strange New Worlds,” set after the events of the Season 2 finale of Discovery, as the Enterprise crew searched for Una, who had gone missing while on a first-contact mission, they found where she was being held captive—a planet, much like 21st-century Earth, on the brink of nuclear war. Pike opted to ignore the Prime Directive and reveal the truth to them, and all the while, he was struggling with the revelation of what his future held.

Pike’s attempt to get the planet’s leaders to see reason was one of the best moments of the episode, helping get the series off to a strong start. He focused on what makes life great and what he saw as the meaning of life—things he had undoubtedly been thinking a lot about. In his own way, he highlighted the best way to live a full, happy life up until the very end.

1 "Starfleet is a promise."

'Star Trek: Discovery' (Season 2, Episode 5)

After Tilly (Mary Wiseman) became trapped in the mycelial network, the Discovery crew raced against time to rescue her in “Saints of Imperfection.” They succeeded, and along with her was Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), previously thought to be dead—and although they couldn't return with him, they were able to build him a new body. Meanwhile, Section 31 was tasked with finding Spock after he was accused of multiple murders.

Tilly’s absence was felt tremendously, and it was great to watch Discovery fight to get her back in “Saints of Imperfection,” alongside Stamets’ (Anthony Rapp) emotional fight for Culber. The episode showed how far they were all willing to go for each other, something Pike touched on when he called Starfleet a “promise”—he expressed his willingness to sacrifice himself for his crew and knew they would do the same for him.

NEXT: 'Star Trek' Episodes That Feel Like Horror Movies