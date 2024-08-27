It's been nearly 30 years since the last episode of Captain Planet and the Planeteers aired on television. While it's not available to be streamed anywhere, the show will soon be accessible to fans and the next generation of audiences as Warner Bros. announces a brand new physical release since the VHS tape era. This iconic animated series aired for 6 seasons, where it taught kids how to protect the environment and other important topics in a format that's easy to understand.

According to an official press release, Captain Planet: The Complete Franchise will be a DVD release and will contain all 113 episodes from 1990 to 1996. Captain Planet starred David Coburn as the iconic Earth-saving superhero, and later reprized the role in OK K.O! Let's Be Heroes. The show also featured an all-star cast, featuring the voices of Whoopi Goldberg, LeVar Burton (Star Trek: Picard), Joey Dedio (The Karate Kid animated series), Kath Soucie (Futurama), Janice Kawaye (My Life as a Teenage Robot), and Scott Menville (Teen Titans).

Captain Planet and the Planeteers was a massive success throughout its release. Not only was it nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards in 1991, but it also won the Environmental Media Awards in 1993 and 1994 for the episodes "Dream Machine" and "Gorillas Will Be Missed." In addition, it also received two nominations for the Humanitas Prize for the season 2 episode, "The Ark."

Will 'Captain Planet' Come Back?

Captain Planet is still notable in pop culture. Aside from it's OK K.O! crossover, the show was parodied in the season 5 episode of Rick & Morty, "A Rickconvenient Mort." Unfortunately, there isn't any news to bring the show back in a new series or reboot. However, there were multiple attempts to take this environmental superhero to the big screen.

The most recent update was in 2024, when it was revealed that Twisters star, Glen Powell, is determined to bring the film to life with Leonardo DiCaprio's production company. This film adaptation was announced back in 2018, and since then, both actors stated that they're passionate about the project and Powell is keen to play the superhero. So far, there hasn't been a scheduled release date, nor any other attached cast or crew members aside from the two.

Captain Planet: The Complete Franchise will be available for purchase on October 15, 2024. In the meantime, the show can be purchased on Apple and Amazon.