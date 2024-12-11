The legendary Captain Planet has been portrayed by many people over the years, with the most notable person to take on the mantle being Don Cheadle, who played the hero in a series of shorts in the early 2010s. Now, Iron Studios is delivering their take on the character, which is based on the 1990-1996 show, Captain Planet and the Planeteers, which was most people’s introduction to the hero. Iron Studios revealed a new Captain Planet figure that is 1/10 scale, smaller than the normal ⅙ size that companies such as Iron Studios and Hot Toys typically use for their figures, that retails for a reasonable $179.99 and is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2025, similar to most other figures announced in the last few months.

Captain Planet isn’t the only iconic animated franchise to get the Iron Studios treatment recently, as the toy company teamed up with Masters of the Universe for two new He-Man figures, as well as a Lord of the Beasts figure. That’s also not all to come from the Masters of the Universe; included in the same drop as the Captain Planet figure is a new Skeletor collectible, showing the signature villain sitting atop his throne waiting to take on He-Man. There’s also a live-action Masters of the Universe movie confirmed to be in the works that Idris Elba recently joined the cast of, and while Glen Powell hopes to make a live-action Captain Planet movie, he doesn't know if he'll get the chance. Iron Studios also recently reunited with Star Wars for a new figure showcasing the signature poster for A New Hope with Luke and Leia.

What Has ‘Captain Planet’ Star Don Cheadle Been in Lately?

Don Cheadle starred in the first Captain Planet short just one year after making his MCU debut alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man 2, and now more than 10 years later he’s still going. Cheadle last appeared in the MCU in Secret Invasion, the Disney+ series that was despised by both critics and audiences alike and is the lowest-rated Marvel project. He also is confirmed to star in the upcoming film Armor Wars, which was at one point a Disney+ series but has been reworked to be a feature film.

The Captain Planet figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch Captain Planet and the Planeteers on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved Captain Planet and the Planeteers A team of international youths, each wielding a ring powered by a natural element—Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Heart—work together to summon a superhero. Their mission is to protect the environment, fighting against ecological threats and teaching important lessons about conservation and responsibility. Cast David Coburn , Joey Dedio , Kath Soucie , LeVar Burton , Janice Kawaye , Scott Menville , Whoopi Goldberg , Frank Welker Seasons 6 Creator(s) Nicholas Boxer , Ted Turner , Thom Beers Producers Andy Heyward

