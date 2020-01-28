Exclusive: ‘Captain Underpants Epic Choice-O-Rama’ Trailer Lets You Choose the Adventure

It’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive first look at DreamWorks Animation’s new choose-your-own-adventure special, Captain Underpants Epic Choice-O-Rama, premiering on Netflix February 11th. This special episode will be interactive, meaning you the viewer will have total control over what George, Harold, and the title superhero do over the course of this one-of-a-kind adventure. Just what kinds of choices will be at your fingertips? Why, you have only to check out the first trailer to find out!

Based on the epic novels by Dav Pilkey (with over 80 million copies in print!), Captain Underpants was then adapted into a feature film and a hit series on Netflix, boasting three seasons and, now, two specials. Kid viewers and adults alike will get to decide the fate of the iconic characters through several decision options, which are teased below. Be sure to add the series and the special to your Netflix watchlist now!

Check out the trailer for the interactive special below:

Imagine a world where you can control what adventures George and Harold go on. Oh wait, this is that world! Help make decisions along the way in The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants! interactive special, Epic Choice O Rama, coming to Netflix February 11! Join the fun on DreamWorksTV where you can find an endless supply of laugh-out-loud jokes, lovable characters, life hacks, music, magic, gaming and more!

Here’s the official synopsis: