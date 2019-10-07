Exclusive ‘Captain Underpants’ Halloween Special Clip Sees Balloon Monsters Running Amok

0

We’re getting a head start on the Halloween season with an exclusive clip from Netflix and DreamWorks Animation’s holiday special, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween. In this spookified tale, Harold and George are forced to come up with an alternative to their beloved Halloween festivities when their no-good nemeses put the celebration on ice. Who better to hack the holiday than the dynamic duo and their pantsless pal, Captain Underpants? Our exclusive clip shows that they’re up to the task, even when things turn truly monstrous.

From Executive Producer Peter Hastings (Animaniacs; Pinky and the Brain), DreamWorks The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween features the voices of Academy Award-winner Nat Faxon (Life of The Party; Disenchantment; Married) as Mr. Krupp and Captain Underpants, Ramone Hamilton (The Grinch) as Harold, Jay Gragnani (Bubble Guppies) as George, Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Melvin, Sean Astin (Stranger Things) as Narrator, Erica Luttrell (Magic School Bus; Steven Universe) as Erica, Evan Kishiyama (Mickey and the Roadster Racers) as Gooch, and Stephen Tobolowsky (Spaceballs, Groundhog Day) as Creepy Rattlechains.

DreamWorks Animation’s The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween premieres on Netflix October 8th; add it to your wish list today! Watch our exclusive clip from the special below:

THEY’RE ALIVE! THEY’RE ALIVE! A pack of inflatable Hack-A-Ween monsters are attacking everyone! Sounds like a job for Captain Underpants! This balloon battle gets poppin’ in The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween special! On Netflix October 8!

Here’s the official synopsis for the Halloween special, followed by new images and the official poster: