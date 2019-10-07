Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Exclusive ‘Captain Underpants’ Halloween Special Clip Sees Balloon Monsters Running Amok

by      October 7, 2019

0

captain-underpants-halloween-special-clip

We’re getting a head start on the Halloween season with an exclusive clip from Netflix and DreamWorks Animation’s holiday special, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween. In this spookified tale, Harold and George are forced to come up with an alternative to their beloved Halloween festivities when their no-good nemeses put the celebration on ice. Who better to hack the holiday than the dynamic duo and their pantsless pal, Captain Underpants? Our exclusive clip shows that they’re up to the task, even when things turn truly monstrous.

From Executive Producer Peter Hastings (Animaniacs; Pinky and the Brain), DreamWorks The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween features the voices of Academy Award-winner Nat Faxon (Life of The PartyDisenchantmentMarried) as Mr. Krupp and Captain Underpants, Ramone Hamilton (The Grinch) as Harold, Jay Gragnani (Bubble Guppies) as George, Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Melvin, Sean Astin (Stranger Things) as Narrator, Erica Luttrell (Magic School Bus; Steven Universe) as Erica, Evan Kishiyama (Mickey and the Roadster Racers) as Gooch, and Stephen Tobolowsky (SpaceballsGroundhog Day) as Creepy Rattlechains.

DreamWorks Animation’s The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween premieres on Netflix October 8th; add it to your wish list today! Watch our exclusive clip from the special below:

THEY’RE ALIVE! THEY’RE ALIVE! A pack of inflatable Hack-A-Ween monsters are attacking everyone! Sounds like a job for Captain Underpants! This balloon battle gets poppin’ in The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween special! On Netflix October 8!

Here’s the official synopsis for the Halloween special, followed by new images and the official poster:

When mean Principal Krupp and evil boy-genius Melvin make Halloween illegal and institute “Hall-no-Ween,” George and Harold team up with their friends to hack their favorite holiday, creating Hack-A-Ween. The kids wear disguises instead of costumes, carve cabbages instead of pumpkins, and get snacks instead of candy. The hacked holiday is a huge hit, so when Krupp and Melvin make even more trouble, the kids realize that in order to really save Halloween they will have to negotiate with the enemy. DreamWorks The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween tra-la-la’s its way to Netflix October 8.

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

captain-underpants-halloween-special-poster

Image via Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

Related Content
Previous Article
'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' to Return in Season 4 This…
Next Article
'Batwoman' Showrunner on Batman's Role in the Series, Ruby Rose, and More
Tags

Television

Close