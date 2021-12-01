Delevingne will play an art world insider who gets involved in the mystery at the center of the show.

Cara Delevingne has been cast in Hulu’s mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building as a series regular for Season 2. Delevingne will join the cast as Alice, a refined art world insider who becomes involved in the mystery alongside cast members Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Only Murders in the Building follows Gomez, Martin, and Short as three strangers who come together over their love of true crime and the compulsion to investigate a recent horrifying death that has taken place at their Upper West Side apartment building. The trio records a podcast as they inspect the crime, believing the death to be murder. The series was renewed for a second season in mid-September.

Delevingne began as a model in 2002 and has since appeared in numerous fashion shows such as New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. She made her acting debut in 2012 when she was cast as Princess Sorokina in the historical drama Anna Karenina. Since her debut, Delevingne has played Margo in the 2015 adaption of the young adult novel Paper Towns and June Moone/The Enchantress in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Delevingne currently stars in a lead role in Carnival Row alongside Orlando Bloom. The fantasy series, available for streaming on Prime Video, premiered in 2019 and was set to begin filming its second season in early 2020. Due to the pandemic and the birth of Bloom’s first child, production was spaced out over the course of a year and a half. Filming for Carnival Row’s second season wrapped in September 2021.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Martian alongside John Hoffman, with Gomez and Short acting as executive producers. Other executive producers include Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. No word yet when we can expect Season Two of Only Murders in the Building.

