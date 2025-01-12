Even after achieving a modicum of mainstream recognition, Tilda Swinton has remained fiercely independent. Sure, she won an Oscar for Michael Clayton, joined the MCU with Doctor Strange, and even voiced an octopus in The Boys, but for the most part, Swinton has staked her fame on challenging films made by art-house auteurs, as evident most recently in The End and The Room Next Door. She's never shied away from risky roles, going all the way back to her very first movie, Derek Jarman's Caravaggio. Released in 1986, it's an unconventional biopic that upends audience expectations and posits provocative questions about the controversial Baroque painter. It also provided a model for the type of performances that would define Swinton's singular acting career.

'Caravaggio' Is Far From a Traditional Biopic

Caravaggio employs a flashback structure to explore the life of Italian artist Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (Nigel Terry), opening as he's on his deathbed from lead poisoning. As a teenage drifter (played by Dexter Fletcher), he falls under the care of Cardinal Francesco Maria del Monte (Michael Gough), who encourages his artistic talents while taking advantage of him. Caravaggio frequently uses the dregs of society for his religious paintings, which angers the patrons who believe the Vatican shouldn't be supporting his work. Among his favorite models is the street fighter Ranuccio (Sean Bean), who he begins an affair with. Ranuccio's girlfriend, Lena (Swinton), also becomes a muse and lover to the painter, and when she gets pregnant, she refuses to name the father.

When Lena is found dead from drowning, Ranuccio confesses he killed her so that he and Caravaggio could be together, and Caravaggio repays this by slashing Ranuccio's throat. An openly gay artist and writer who served as the production designer on Ken Russell's The Devils before turning to directing, Jarman was an experimental filmmaker who took radical approaches to historical dramas. Caravaggio was no different, as Jarman made many daring artistic decisions in order to convey how audacious his subject's work was at the time. The director peppers in various anachronistic touches into his recreation of 17th century Italy: Ranuccio rides a motorcycle, an art critic (Jonathan Hyde) writes a scathing review on a typewriter from his bathtub, and an elder cardinal (Lol Coxhill) plays with an electric calculator. These features, which also include light bulbs, cigarettes, and newspapers, serve not just to modernize the setting, but to communicate how Caravaggio's painting style eschewed traditional art rules.