The poster for Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter has been released, drawing us further into the world of high-stakes gambling. Written and directed by Schrader and starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, and Tye Sheridan, the film is a tense thriller chronicling just how far people are willing to go for revenge, and whether or not that can lead to redemption.

Isaac plays William Tell, a former military interrogator turned gambler with a rather ironic last name, given his chosen game of poker. Playing the long game for both his life and his sanity, Tell is faced with the brutal ghosts of his past at the card table, as well as what lies in his future, including Haddish’s La Linda.

The poster is fittingly intense, with Isaac facing the camera, surrounded by the neon shapes of playing card suits. Set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, the film looks to be a ride that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats, and isn’t the last audiences will be seeing of Isaac in the near future. The Star Wars actor is also set to star in Dune, out later this year, as well as Moon Knight, Marvel’s newest superhero series for Disney+. The Card Counter is the first film directed by Schrader since the Ethan Hawke-starring First Reformed.

The Card Counter also stars Willem Dafoe and Ekaterina Baker, and is produced by Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann, and David Wulf, with executive producers Martin Scorcese, William Olsson, Lee Broda, Ruben Islas, and Stanley Preschutti.

The Card Counter will arrive in theaters on September 10. Check out the new poster below.

