American rap artist Cardi B will lend her voice to the upcoming animated film spin-off Baby Shark’s Big Movie! According to a recent article by Variety, she will join the original voice cast of the Nickelodeon series, Baby Shark’s Big Show as well as other stars, including High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie is set to premiere in this year’s holiday season exclusively on Paramount +, first in the United States before an international release. Her character role in the film is yet to be announced, but she will join stars from the original series, Baby Sharks Big Show, which premiered in 2021 on Nickelodeon. The movie will see Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black, The Goldbergs), Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf), Natasha Rothwell (American Dad!, Sonic the Hedgehog 2), Eric Edelstein (Jurassic World, Minx), Debra Wilson (Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Oddballs), and Patrick Warburton (Family Guy, The Duel) reprising their voice roles as Baby Shark, William, Mommy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark respectively.

The American rapper will also join a host of calebrity voice actors, including fellow musician and actress, Tisdale. Tisdale, who rose to fame in Disney’s High School Musical franchise as antagonist Sharpay Evans and has since starred in several film and television series, including lending her voice to other animated series such as Skylanders Academy, will voice Stariana. Stariana—dubbed a “sharp-witted and manipulative rising pop starfish”—will be an antagonist in the movie, who is determined to create a “splash hit” and take centre stage. Cardi B and Tisdale will also be joined by Aparna Nancherla (Bob’s Burgers, A Simple Favour), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live, Agent Elvis), Chloe Fineman (Big Mouth, Babylon), Lance Bass (The Rookie, Single Parents), and a band of belugas voiced by K-pop sensation Enhypen.

What is Baby Shark’s Big Movie about?

Baby Shark’s Big Movie was first announced in August last year, and is a feature-length spin-off of Nickolodean Junior's hit younger children’s series, Baby Shark’s Big Show! The movie will follow Baby Shark (Glenn) as he and his family move to the big city, also known as Chomp City (the big city of sharks). Unfortunately, adjusting to life without his best friend, William (Rothwell) isn’t the only problem Baby Shark will face; he must also stop Stariana (Tisdale) from stealing his gift of song and restore harmony to the seas. Gary ‘Doodles’ DiRaffaele (Breadwinners, The Midnight Gospel), Tommy Sica (Blue’s Big City Adventure), and writer Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Pony Life, The Hollow), will reprise their roles as executive producers of the upcoming film, with Nickelodeon Animation producing for the United States under Eryk Caesmiro and Miriam Ritchie. Both the film and television series are based on the 2015 YouTube clip ‘Pinkfong Baby Shark.’ The Youtube video claimed a worldwide record in being the first video to hit 10 billion views on the platform. Since its inception, there have also been numerous viral videos based on the hashtag #BabySharkChallenge, as well as hit songs.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie will hit theatres this holiday season. In the meantime, check out this clip from the animated series: