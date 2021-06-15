With the newest Fast and Furious movie, F9, a new face will be joining the family: Cardi B. The Grammy-winning musician will be playing the character of Leysa and a behind-the-scenes look has offered a glimpse at the role Cardi will have when the movie hits the big screen later this month.

While the footage doesn’t show her getting behind the wheel of a car just yet, it does show her in the back of a vehicle and wearing all-black tactical gear. One can only hope that she also gets to take the wheel to make a jump across buildings or drift past a bunch of explosions because if she doesn’t, was she really even in a Fast and Furious movie?

Talking about what got her involved in the film, Cardi said she was initially approached by star and producer Vin Diesel to be in the movie. Her response? “It’s freaking Fast and Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane.” No word on if she subsequently had to drive a car out of the back of the plane to get on set.

She did give a small insight into what her role will look like and what she enjoyed playing about the character. “I like the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman. She’s just that bitch.” It isn’t the first time Cardi has been on the big screen as she had a small role in 2019’s fantastic film Hustlers. However, this will be the first action movie she has done in her career.

You can take a look at her role in the video below and see her in action for yourself when F9 releases on June 25.

