The new specials will be part of the preschool block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have started production on six new 2D animated specials of Care Bears: Unlock the Magic. The episodes will be 22 minutes each. Also, Season 1’s license has been extended to early 2027 for linear and streaming platforms. The new specials will be part of the preschool block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic was first released in 2019 on Cartoon Network and other various streaming channels. The plot follows Funshine, Good Luck, Cheer, Grumpy, and Share Bear as they leave their familiar comforts of Care-A-Lot and begin a new journey through Silver Lining. They find all kinds of adventures and make friends with the Whiffles, happy, go-lucky creatures who help plant seeds to help Care-A-Lot and Silver Lining grow. With their special belly badge powers, they spread sharing and caring throughout their magical homeland much to the dismay of their arch-nemesis Bluster and his Bad Crowd who want the land for themselves.

The new specials will tie into a “mini-movie” moment or theme that raises the stakes and adds conflicts to the overall adventures of the Care Bears. Also, much like Season 1, the episodes will align with Cartoonito’s Humancentric Learning Framework that helps teach preschoolers about kindness and friendship.

Season 1 can also be found in various countries on different channels. It’s available in the UK (Tiny Pop and Sky-TV), Canada (Wildbrain’s Family Channel and Family Jr.), France (Tiji and Gulli), Switzerland (RTS), Israel (Hop!), Brazil (Gloob), Mexico (Televisa), Spanish pan-LatAm (Noggin), Australia (Channel 9), South Africa (ETV), Middle East (E-vision and E Junior), Portugal (Canal Junior, Panda), China (CCTV14) with future worldwide broadcaster deals in the works.

Unlock the Magic has also been used in Care Bear-themed merchandise globally to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the brand, a celebration that will take place throughout 2022. A new brand of Care Bear toys with Basic Fun! company was released through Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other retailers in late 2019; the new lineup of toys has proven to be a great success in sales globally.

The Care Bears got their franchise start in the form of greeting card illustrations in 1981. These colorful bears have since grown to become a childhood favorite with the likes of My Little Pony and the Transformers. With such an established world of magical characters spanning over several generations, these newest installments to the series will guarantee that the Care Bear crew will continue to entertain and teach children as they did their parents. So, check out these new specials with the kiddies and enjoy the nostalgia!

