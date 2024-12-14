While there are countless factors that can dictate the quality of a film, most movies are only as good as the performances in them. Character is, after all, one of the primary pillars of storytelling, and it takes a supreme level of talent to bring to life figures that, in many cases, are entirely fictional. Thousands of actors and actresses have already made their mark on Hollywood and filmmaking as a whole throughout the art form's existence.

Whether it be the acting pioneers of the Golden Age of Hollywood who set the standards of what makes a great performance or modern talent capturing the attention of the cultural zeitgeist by portraying big personalities, movies depend on actors and actresses just as much as they depend on the roles to play. In some cases, a single performance could define an actor or actress' legacy, no matter their professional longevity. This is a selection of the best career-defining performances in movie history, ranked not only by their impact on the performer's career but on cinema as a whole.

10 Peter O'Toole as Lawrence of Arabia

'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole) is sent to Arabia to serve as an intermediary between Arab and British military forces to enforce an allyship against the Turks. Going against the orders of his supervisors, Lawrence soon finds himself organizing a guerrilla army against an oppressive threat. While his escapades aren't always looked upon favorably, one thing is certain: Lawrence brings change to whatever landscape he steps upon.

Lawrence of Arabia is a sweeping war epic, the scale of which (especially considering when it was made) is nearly impossible to quantify. Much of it simply needs to be seen to be believed. As daringly ambitious as the filmmaking on display is, O'Toole's performance is the glue holding Lawrence of Arabia together. O'Toole embodies the historical figure with finesse, and his commanding screen presence is undeniable. O'Toole would live on to give plenty of other great performances, but his turn as Lawrence cemented him as a Hollywood icon.

9 Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Young and eager F.B.I. cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is asked to question the infamous cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Another serial killer runs rampant, and Clarice must rely on the genius intellect of Dr. Lecter for assistance in locating him. Of course, Dr. Lecter's motives are far from righteous.

One of the most widely celebrated psychological thrillers of all time, The Silence of the Lambs is a vehicle driven by its two lead performances. Foster is mesmerizing as Agent Starling, but it's Hopkins as the cannibalistic psychiatrist that has since gone down as one of the greatest performances in movie history. Hopkins' blinkless gaze is enough to make anyone's blood run cold. He chews up every scene he's in—his relatively limited screen time further adds to the impact and pop-cultural iconography.

8 Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley

'Aliens' (1986)

Lost in space for 57 years in cryo-sleep after defeating the xenomorph that killed the crew of the Nostromo except for her, Ellen Ripely (Sigourney Weaver) is discovered by a salvaging ship and brought to safety. Unfortunately for Ripley, her encounters with the vicious alien lifeform are far from over; she has been assigned to guide a squad of gung-ho space marines to investigate the status of a mining colony that has failed to make contact. What the group doesn't know is that they're heading directly into the heart of a xenomorph infestation.

Aliens is a roaring, relentlessly paced and utterly exhilarating masterwork from legendary visionary director James Cameron. At the center of this sci-fi/action masterpiece is Weaver, reprising her role from Ridley Scott's horror classic Alien. Weaver surpasses the machismo of her space marine comrades; Ripley is an action movie icon who serves gusto just as effortlessly as she dispatches xenomorphs. Weaver would receive an Academy Award nomination for her role in Aliens, a feat impressive not only considering the movie's status as a sci-fi actioner but also was a monumental bit of recognition for women action heroes.

7 Jack Nicholson as R.P. McMurphy

'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

In the face of criminal charges, Korean War veteran R.P. McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) pleads insanity as a means to avoid prison. Sentenced to live out his term in a psychiatric hospital, McMurphy soon finds himself warring with the tyrannical head nurse of the institution, Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher). Under her oppressive eye, McMurphy seeks to rally the other patients against the maltreatment.

Wickedly entertaining and masterfully directed, with a screenplay that could be considered one of cinema's greatest, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a must-watch. Nicholson's performance as the incendiary yet compassionate McMurphy launched the now legendary performer's career into the stratosphere. In fact, Nicholson won an Oscar for this superb piece of acting, and for as many iconic roles he would play following One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, a solid argument could be made for this being his greatest.

6 Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka

'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Hard-working and honest young boy Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) has known nothing but poverty his entire life. In a miraculous twist of fortune, Bucket is offered the opportunity to tour the factory of the illustrious chocolatier Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder). Wonka proves himself to be a more peculiar figure than anyone could imagined as he guides a group of children through a world of confectionery wonder.

One of the most beloved family films of all time, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is as decadent and delightful as a Wonka bar. Gene Wilder sang and performed his way into the imaginations of an entire generation; his turn as the titular inventor and candy connoisseur is timeless. As unabashedly cooky as Wonka can be, Wilder brings a humanity to the character that allows for a surprising level of depth. With this performance, Wilder captured the hearts of countless people, showing them that life could always stand to be just a little sweeter.

5 Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle

'Taxi Driver' (1976)