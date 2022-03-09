Hulu has officially ordered a full season of Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem with former Criminal Minds star Mandy Patinkin. The series was initially announced in September as production picked up on the series pilot. It clearly impressed the right people as the streamer has greenlit a 10-episode season for the one-hour drama.

Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem is a murder mystery centering around former world’s greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), as he and his protégée, Imogene (Violett Beane), attempt to solve a murder in a ‘post-fact world’ according to the synopsis. But this mystery doesn’t take place in a reclusive mansion or old apartment building. Instead, Rufus and Imogene will be sailing on a high-class ocean liner across the Mediterranean. When everyone on board is a suspect, the two detectives are out to find the killer at all costs.

Starring alongside Patinkin and Beane is a wealth of talent, including Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, and Pardis Aremi. Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams lead the project as creators and co-showrunners. The pair had previously worked together on ABC crime drama Stumptown. The series is produced by ABC Signature, with Marc Webb set to direct. Webb also executive produces alongside Mark Martin.

Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem is Patinkin’s newest streaming series as the actor was previously featured on Paramount+’s The Good Fight. He also recently completed an eight-season run on Showtime’s Homeland, which earned Patinkin an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Co-lead Beane is a relative newcomer, breaking onto the scene in the 2016 comedy film Slash. She has since appeared in a recurring role on the CW’s The Flash and was a lead on CBS’s comedy-drama God Friended Me.

Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem joins Hulu’s growing list of original series, including fellow crime series Only Murders in the Building and The Dropout.

No word yet on the series’ production timeline or when audiences can expect to see Patinkin out on the ocean blue, but in the meantime, you can check out the official logline for the series below:

“How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something … but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all cost.”

