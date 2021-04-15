Deadline is reporting that Promising Young Woman Best Actress Nominee Carey Mulligan is joining Adam Sandler’s new Netflix film, Spaceman, previously known as The Spaceman of Bohemia.

Spaceman will mark Mulligan’s fifth collaboration with the streaming service following the four-time Oscar-nominated film Mudbound, in which she played Laura McAllen. Her other features include The Dig; the upcoming Bradley Cooper-directed film Maestro where she stars as the composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein's wife; and the 2018 BBC mini-series Collateral, where Mulligan played a London detective investigating the odd murder of a pizza delivery man. In the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell, Mulligan stars as ex-med student Cassie, seeking to avenge her friend Nina in the wake of her wronged death and sexual harassment. In addition to her Oscar nomination, the film also saw the Westminster London Native take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama and Best Female Lead Actor at SAGs.

Spaceman’s story is based on a novel by Jaroslav Kalfar, and follows an astronaut played by Sandler who is sent to the edge of the galaxy to find mystifying ancient dust. As the astronaut finds his earthly life falling apart, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together, which also happens to be a mysterious creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship. Mulligan is set to play the wife of Sandler’s lead astronaut in the film. Emmy-winning Chernobyl director Johan Renck is set to direct off a screenplay adapted by Colby Day, with Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, and Michael Parets producing for Free Association, and Ben Ormand, Renck, and Barry Bernardi executive producing. Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will oversee for Tango Entertainment.

Apart from Mulligan’s Oscar nominations and Netflix features, she has also starred in films such as Inside Llewyn Davis, Suffragette, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Public Enemies, and Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby. To add even further credit, she is also set to Dirty Films' Fingernails, which is to be directed by Christos Nikou.

Though not much else is known about the cast or story of Spaceman, fans can be hopeful that whatever Sandler and Mulligan have up their sleeve for the film is sure to please given both of their history. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming Netflix feature.

