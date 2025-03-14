For fans of gripping murder mysteries, the 2018 British series Collateral, streaming on Netflix, offers a thrilling ride from start to finish. Set in the heart of London, the show begins with the seemingly random murder of a pizza delivery driver. What initially appears to be a straightforward case quickly unravels into a complex web of deception, power, and moral conflict. It's soon discovered that the murder was no accident, but rather a carefully orchestrated crime that goes all the way to the top.

Thankfully, Detective Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan) takes on the case, using her unconventional tactics to uncover the truth. Written by acclaimed British playwright David Hare, best known for screenplays like The Hours and The Reader, Collateral intertwines multiple storylines and characters, ultimately colliding by the end. More than just a compelling procedural, the series is filled with thought-provoking ideas, sharp writing, and strong performances. Its unconventional approach — revealing the identity of the perpetrator early on — sets it apart as a standout in the genre.

What Is 'Collateral' About?

Image via Netflix

Collateral is an unconventional crime drama set in southwest London, beginning with the tragic, seemingly random murder of Abdullah Asif (Sam Otto), a pizza delivery rider gunned down by a hooded assassin. As the investigation unfolds, a visibly pregnant DI Kip Glaspie teams up with DS Nathan Bilk (Nathaniel Martello-White) and DC Rakhee Shah (Vineeta Rishi) to uncover the truth behind the crime. The case takes an unexpected turn when it’s revealed that Asif wasn’t originally meant to deliver the pizza to Karen Mars (Billie Piper), who is the ex-wife of politician David Mars (John Simm).

To make matters more complicated, there is a key witness to the murder — Linh Xuan Huy (Kae Alexander), an undocumented immigrant from Korea who was high at the time of the crime. Despite this, she is convinced that the killer was a woman. Her girlfriend, local vicar Jane Oliver (Nicola Walker), is concerned for her safety while grappling with her own struggles to maintain her faith. She also happens to have close ties to Mars, which only adds to the intrigue of the case.

What makes Collateral stand out is its focus on the "why" rather than the "who" of the murder, flipping the traditional crime genre on its head — a format the Brits seem to excel at. The show not only reveals the assassin's identity in the first episode, but also explores the traumas and manipulation that led them to take such a violent action. The investigation goes beyond simply finding the person who pulled the trigger, as each new lead blurs the line between innocence and guilt.

Glaspie’s unorthodox methods and determination drive her to uncover uncomfortable truths, despite resistance from her team and the political elite. As the true motives behind the murder unfold, the search for the killer becomes increasingly complex and dangerous. The story culminates in multiple storylines converging, with sharp writing, compelling performances, and an intricate narrative that gives audiences a satisfying ending in just four quick episodes.

David Hare's Masterful Writing and Stellar Performances Make 'Collateral' a Compelling Watch