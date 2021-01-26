Hot off an acclaimed turn in Promising Young Woman, Carey Mulligan has signed on to star in the romantic drama Fingernails, which will be produced by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

Fingernails will mark the first English-language film from Greek director Christos Nikou, whose latest film Apples has been selected as Greece's submission for this year's International Feature Oscar following its debut at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Nikou is currently writing the script with his Apples co-writer Stavros Raptis, as well as British playwright Sam Steiner.

Mulligan will star as a woman named Anna, who increasingly suspects that her relationship with her longtime partner may not actually be the real thing. In an attempt to improve her situation, Anna secretly embarks on a new assignment working at a mysterious institute designed to incite and test the presence of romantic love in increasingly desperate couples.

Blanchett and her Dirty Films partners Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce Fingernails after serving as executive producers on Apples, which left Mulligan impressed with Nikou's filmmaking.

Image via FilmDistrict

“Fingernails explores the modern experience of falling in love at a time when -- though it seems more accessible than ever -- romance has become so uncertain, complicated, and elusive,” Nikou told Deadline, which broke the news about Fingernails. “We created the role of Anna with Carey Mulligan in mind and are thrilled that she said 'yes' immediately. Carey is such a talented and magnetic actress, and I was blown away by her performance in Promising Young Woman," added the director.

“After our partnership on Apples, we couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with Christos Nikou on Fingernails," the Dirty Films partners said in a joint statement issued to Deadline. "In a time when finding human connection is more important and more challenging than ever, Christos’ tender and refreshing take on modern romance is unique and profound. We feel Carey Mulligan -- who we have long admired for her powerful and buoyant performances -- is the perfect actor to help capture the surreal fizz and genuine heartache that fuel this brilliant vision.”

Festival audiences and industry insiders have been talking about Mulligan's electric turn in Promising Young Woman for the past year, and we'll no doubt continue talking about it for the next several months, as she's almost certain to earn her second Oscar nomination following 2009's An Education. Meanwhile, Mulligan has a new movie with Ralph Fiennes out this weekend, so check out the trailer for The Dig on Netflix. She previously starred in the streamer's limited series Collateral, and she'll be back once again for Bradley Cooper's upcoming Leonard Bernstein film Maestro.

