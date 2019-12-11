Hell Hath No Fury Like Carey Mulligan in the ‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer

0

Carey Mulligan is a woman in search of retribution no matter the cost in the first trailer for Promising Young Woman, the feature-length directorial debut of Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell, who also wrote the script. The trailer has some Killing Eve vibes in its approach to storytelling with a mix of violence and humor fueling the action. The trailer also makes it clear that, at its heart, Promising Young Woman is a hauntingly familiar story and it couldn’t be any timelier.

The Promising Young Woman trailer begins with a warning from Sam Richardson‘s (Detroiters) character, Paul: “You know, they put themselves in danger, girls like that.” Mulligan’s character, Cassie, sits slumped, looking quite drunk, on a bench in the middle of a busy bar as three bros in business suits, including Jez (Adam Brody), eyeing her up. As Jez offers to help her home, you may have a bad feeling about how this is going to go until Cassie sits up and asks Jez, “What are you doing?” before he can take advantage of her, believing she’s about to pass out on her own bed. As we watch things unfolds, a tense classical rendition of Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” plays along. From this tense moment the trailer unfolds with more details about Cassie. We learn she was once in med school with a bright future ahead of her before she left for unknown reasons. Well, unknown to us but Cassie is seemingly fueled by them, hunting out predatory “good guys” and teaching them a lesson. If you have images of Villanelle in her big pink dress dancing around you’re head by the end of this trailer, it makes perfect sense.

In addition to Mulligan, Promising Young Woman boasts an incredible cast, including Brody, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Alfred Molina, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Jennifer Coolidge, and Clancy Brown. This is Fennell’s first feature film and she also wrote the script. Most recently, Fennell appeared on Season 3 of Netflix’s The Crown as a young Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Promising Young Woman is set to land in theaters on April 17, 2020. Want more Killing Eve? Check out our thoughts which are included in our roundup of the best shows of the decade.

Here’s the official synopsis for Promising Young Woman: