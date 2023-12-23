The Big Picture Carey Mulligan delivers a powerful performance in Wildlife, showcasing her talent for bringing layered characters to life.

The film's subdued filmmaking allows Mulligan's performance to shine, as she carries the momentum of the story on her shoulders.

Mulligan's portrayal of Jeannette in Wildlife is compassionate and thought-provoking, challenging stereotypes of women in complicated roles.

Few contemporary actresses have a resume as quietly powerful as Carey Mulligan. Over the 2010s and into this decade, Mulligan has popped up in a slew of interesting movies from the likes of the Coen Brothers (Inside Llewyn Davis), Dee Rees (Mudbound), and Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive). Mulligan has a magnetic quality that leaves a strong impression, whether in supporting parts or lead roles. A few films have put Mulligan in a lead role with great results, but her single best performance to date was in an independent movie directed by a fellow esteemed actor. Paul Dano directed his first (hopefully of many) feature film in 2018 from a script he co-wrote with Zoe Kazan (actor, writer, and Dano's partner).

Wildlife stars Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ed Oxenbould as a family of three struggling through relationship conflict and financial hardships in 1960s Montana. Mulligan, in the role of Jeannette, is a woman in a complicated but seemingly amicable marriage with Gyllenhaal's Jerry. The strain of this marriage is compounded by Jerry leaving the family to join the volunteer firefighters working to stop a massive forest fire. The marital conflict puts these two incredible actors head to head, and as with any complicated relationship, the film depicts the flaws and virtues of both parties as tensions continue to boil. Mulligan is allowed to take on a dynamic role as a character who makes some bad choices while still feeling like a real, sympathetic person — exemplifying her talents in bringing layered characters to life.

Paul Dano Crafts a Compelling Drama With Carey Mulligan at the Center

As the marital tension of Wildlife unfolds, the filmmaking remains fairly subdued. The camera is static, the score is quiet, the warmth of the quaint domestic life goes away and everything feels desolate in its place. Because Dano's work is thoughtfully restrained, the performances are what allow the energy of the film to fluctuate. With Gyllenhaal absent for long stretches of the movie, and Oxenbould giving a great performance, but as a character who remains mostly a passive observer in his parents' struggles, much of the film's momentum rests on Mulligan's shoulders.When Jeannette is left alone, she falls into heavy drinking and considers an affair with a wealthy older man portrayed by Bill Camp.

Eventually acting on this desire, the family feels as though it is irreparably broken. Jeannette makes some unethical choices, and puts her son in a difficult position as an intermediary between these grown-up conflicts he observes but cannot fully comprehend. When the child all of a sudden has to be the adult in a situation like this, it might be hard to see either of the parents as sympathetic figures if not for the richly layered performances by Mulligan and Gyllenhaal, the latter also giving one of his best performances to date. Wildlife is about the harsh realities faced on the other side of achieving the American dream. A nuclear family and a nice home are not always all someone needs to live a fulfilling life. Jeannette's struggle especially reflects how taxing it can be when that quiet domestic life starts to feel like confinement. The tensions that arise in a family like Wildlife's are too complex to be put on one person or the other. Through Dano's direction, and his and Kazan's screenplay, the intricacies of a marriage in decline are depicted with a great amount of empathy and consideration for how the situation impacts each character.

Carey Mulligan Gives a Richly Layered Performance in 'Wildlife'

As Jeannette works through the everyday struggles of an isolated, domestic life while her husband is gone, Mulligan's performance reveals a full spectrum of experiences within the limited scope of the film. She grieves for her marriage breaking down, becomes disillusioned, drinks too much, begins an affair, and throughout the process puts her son in a difficult position as a figure directly impacted by her every choice, resigned to watching his family fall apart without any means of helping. Yet, Jeannette always feels like a character worthy of compassion.

This grace is in part because the film charitably understands the circumstances surrounding her behavior, and an empathetic viewer may judge those actions while still acknowledging that they can understand why she has gotten to this point. The other part of the equation for making Jeannette such a sympathetic character is Mulligan's powerful performance. Every forlorn gaze tells a whole story unto itself, and each time Jeannette makes a poor attempt to put on a happy face for her son, you can see right through it while still being fully convinced that she is putting in a sincere effort.

Even when Jeannette is at her lowest, Mulligan's strength and poise cuts through to communicate that she is ultimately a thoughtful and generally well-intentioned character. Women in complicated roles like this are often perceived as cold and unlikable, which is certainly a consequence of the rampant misogyny that can be present among a collective viewing audience. There is a reason that women on screen in popular media, such as Breaking Bad, who are morally much better than their male counterparts are often hated for the few flaws that make them feel like lived-in, human characters. Mulligan portrays a flawed character, but she is not any more of a villain than the rest of the cast. There is an underlying warmth to her performance which cuts through even when Jeannette is making bad choices.

'Wildlife' Is One of Carey Mulligan's Career Highlights

Carey Mulligan, although not even 40, has already had a varied and eclectic career. From earning her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress at just 22 with An Education to leading Emerald Fennell's critically acclaimed Promising Young Woman, it seems there isn't anything she can't do. Whether it's a central or supporting role, Mulligan always turns in a complex and layered performance. She is currently earning widespread acclaim for her performance as Felicia Montealegre in Bradley Cooper's Maestro. Mulligan is set to star Spaceman, another Netflix release set to come in March 2024, alongside Adam Sandler and reuniting her with Paul Dano.

Even with so many brilliant performances under her belt, Wildlife is still Mulligan's best work because of how she is able to leave such a major mark on a very subdued piece of filmmaking. Every element of the film is in orbit around Mulligan's character, and she manages to elevate the entire movie to a remarkable degree. Setting the tempo of an otherwise quiet, understated work, Mulligan delivers a powerhouse performance. With quiet moments of resentment compounded by guilt contrasted with outbursts of anger and frustration, Mulligan shows us in Wildlife that she can capture the complicated nature of domestic turmoil better than most.

