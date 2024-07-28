The Big Picture Zombie movies struggle to stand out in an oversaturated market, but Cargo succeeds by subverting expectations and adding something new to the genre.

Martin Freeman delivers a standout performance as an infected father desperate to save his daughter on this emotional journey.

Cargo focuses on the strength of a father's love for his daughter, standing out from typical zombie escort missions.

Zombie movies have been going strong for nearly 100 years, and the genre shows no sign of ending any time soon. This is a bit of a mixed blessing, because it can be difficult for a zombie film to separate itself from such a huge pool of competition. With the market being oversaturated, audiences end up seeing movies that rehash familiar themes and storylines. But every now and then, a zombie movie actually does add something new and keeps the interest in the genre going. Cargo, directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, does exactly that by subverting the usual story expectation of watching a character avoid infection by actually having it happen within the first fifteen minutes. Martin Freeman also helps things along with a standout performance as an infected father desperately trying to save his infant daughter. It’s an emotional journey that examines the depth of a parent’s desire to protect their child, even when their own future is already lost.

Martin Freeman Braves Terrifying Odds in ‘Cargo’

There is a slew of zombie movies that take place in just one or two locations. It makes sense to hole up in a farmhouse like in The Night of the Living Dead or make a mall your fortress, àla Dawn of the Dead. The characters also tend to group together, finding safety in numbers – until someone turns on the group, naturally. Cargo mixes things up a little by starting off with just three characters – a husband, wife and their baby. Then this number tragically goes down to two after the wife, Kay (Susie Porter), is infected with the zombie virus. Andy (Martin Freeman) is left to protect his infant daughter, Rosie, alone. And he doesn’t do it sitting in one place, either. Andy himself becomes infected with the virus, leaving him only 48 hours to find Rosie someone to care for her after he’s gone. So, he has to trek across a zombie-ridden Australian outback in order to do so, foregoing the safety of a single, fortified location.

Of course, Andy meets other people along his journey, but never more than two at a time. The lack of people – and even the lack of zombie hordes so common in the genre – emphasize the desolation and dire nature of Andy’s situation. That also makes it even more uplifting when he works together with a young Aboriginal girl, Thoomi (Simone Landers), to finally secure a safe place for Rosie to stay after he finally turns.

Martin Freeman Excels as a Dad Under Pressure in ‘Cargo’

Another clever storytelling device Cargo uses is that of a tense time limit. Zombie movies usually have a pretty quick turn-around from bite to turn. In Cargo, however, there’s a clearly defined time limit of 48 hours before someone completely turns into a zombie. Knowing the exact progression of the infection puts the character’s emotional conflict at the forefront of the movie. The audience doesn’t have to worry about Andy turning at any moment, but there's still a tense, visible countdown via Andy’s watch. The question isn’t “when will he turn?”, it’s “can he save Rosie before he does?”

Martin Freeman’s performance really pushes the movie's tension to its limits. Other characters come in and out of Andy’s story, but none of them stick with him for the entirety of the movie. That leaves Freeman to carry much of the story's weight on his own, and he succeeds with flying colors. He perfectly portrays the increasing desperation of Andy, especially in those moments when he must face ending his life to spare Rosie any more danger.

‘Cargo’ Focuses on the Strength of a Father’s Love for His Daughter

Escort missions – a term taken from video games meaning a capable character guiding another young or inexperienced character through dangerous areas – are pretty popular in the zombie genre. The Last of Us is a great example of this, making excellent use of one of the trope’s most common characteristics: reluctance that turns into love. Joel doesn’t want to take Ellie at first, but of course, he ends up caring for her so deeply he’s willing to sacrifice everything.

What makes Cargo stand out from these stories is that Martin Freeman’s Andy doesn’t need to learn to care about his charge. There’s no question from the start of the movie that Andy loves his daughter, and his only goal is to get her to safety. The movie isn’t about learning to become a better father – Andy is already the father Rosie needs – it’s about the tension of wondering if he’ll succeed in saving her before his own foregone demise.

Cargo even contrasts Andy’s own determination with another father he meets on his journey. Running out of time and options, Andy searches for a family he saw at the beginning of the film, hoping they’ll be willing to care for Rosie. However, when Andy finds them again, the father has been bitten and infected and is preparing to shoot his family and then himself in order to spare them from any more horrors of this new world.

It's a devastating turning point that's not unlike the ending of The Mist; whether you agree with them or not, both fathers in these movies believe that death is its own form of protection. And that version of protection is tempting to Andy, too. The other father offers him the last two bullets in his gun, and the next thing we see is Andy holding the gun in his hands, clearly contemplating killing himself and hoping that Thoomi will take care of Rosie. But after Rosie says “Dada” for the first time in the film, he finds himself unable to take that route and continues to persevere for his daughter’s sake.

Cargo does technically fall under the zombie category, but don’t go into it expecting huge amounts of gore or violence. Instead, it’s more like The Road, where the apocalypse is simply a backdrop for an intensely character-driven story. That’s not to say that Howling’s and Ramke’s take on zombies isn’t interesting, it is. However, the real draw of the movie is the story of its emotional center, carried by a memorable turn by Martin Freeman.

Cargo is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

