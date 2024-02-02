The Big Picture Actor Carl Weathers has passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy of 5 decades of performances.

Weathers was known for his roles in franchises like Rocky and Star Wars, and his performances brought emotion to every character.

In his last chapter, Weathers became a part of The Mandalorian, injecting the series with positivity and determination. He will be missed.

Carl Weathers has passed away. The actor was seventy six years old, and left a legacy of more than five decades of performances in both films and television series. According to Weather's family, the performer passed away in his sleep on the night of February 1. Fans from all over the world will mourn the loss of an incredibly talented actor who appeared in a wide variety of franchises, including Rocky and Star Wars. Weathers is survived by his two sons, as he leaves behind an enormous amount of talent with the roles he took on over the course of his long, acclaimed career.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

During the last few years of his career, Weathers took on a couple of major roles, but he also took the time to portray small characters in titles such as Star vs. the Forces of Evil and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Born in New Orleans, Weathers shined on the screen due to the sincerity of his performances, bringing an extra layer of emotion to every character he portrayed. A good person, an antagonist, or something in-between never looked like a challenge for Weathers, who always took the time to understand the motives behind the people he brought to life through his roles.

Carl Weathers rose to fame through his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. The ruthless boxer served as a worthy opponent for Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), while also setting the stage for his legacy to be explored in the Creed franchise. While Weathers himself was never a part of the Creed movies, his performances in the Rocky films consolidated him as a vital part of pop culture, eventually becoming an ally to Stallone's protagonist. Decades later, he would make the jump towards a different franchise that would also embrace him with a warm reception.

Carl Weathers in the Galaxy Far, Far Away

The last chapter of Weather's incredible career involved the actor becoming a part of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars television series about a mercenary suddenly finding purpose through a helpless baby. As Greef Karga, Weathers injected the series with positivity, determination and a character that stole the scenes he was a part of. Karga appeared during the three seasons of the show that have premiered on Disney+ at this point, with Weathers also directing two episodes of the Star Wars story. Carl Weathers was a unique talent, and he will be missed by the people who were close to him, by the industry, and by all of his fans.