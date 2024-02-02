The Big Picture Co-stars pay tribute to Carl Weathers, describing him as a warm and kind person on set.

Earlier today, Hollywood was struck by the tragic news that the legendary Carl Weathers had passed away on February 1 at the age of 76. An icon of the silver screen across multiple decades from Rocky up to Predator, Happy Gilmore, and later The Mandalorian, the Emmy-nominated actor made an impression on both audiences and his co-stars with his presence. His career was an impressive one, beginning as an undrafted rookie football player who enjoyed a brief stint in both the NFL and CFL before going on to build an impressive and diverse resume full of iconic film and television characters. He even began to take to the director's chair, adding another achievement to a lifetime full of them.

In the wake of his death, his former colleagues in the industry have opened up about the warmth of his character on set. Their tributes paint a picture of a star who looked out for his fellow performers, made them laugh, and often treated them like his own family.

Carl Weathers' Co-Stars Speak Out About the Deceased Actor

Among the first to react were those Weathers shared the screen with in some of his most iconic films. Adam Sandler, the co-writer and star of Happy Gilmore, recalled the love everyone on set had for the former pro athlete. Weathers appeared in the film as Chubbs, a former professional golfer who encourages the titular Happy Gilmore to compete in a tournament and even helps him shore up his putting game before the Tour Championship. Like the character he played, Weathers was described as "a true great man" by Sandler in his tribute as the SNL veteran recalled the fond moments he and his wife shared with the late actor thanks to the film.

Weathers also received a ton of love from his The Mandalorian co-stars and crewmates. In addition to playing Mando's gruff ally Greef Karga, he jumped behind the camera for a few episodes, something that became routine for him in the later stage of his career. Two Mandalorians — the man who spends most of the time under Din Djarin's suit, Brendan Wayne, and the star of the show Pedro Pascal — were crushed to hear the news of his death. Wayne recalled the close bond he shared with Weathers, writing in an Instagram post:

"You were the first to call me when I went to the hospital. You taught me to be tough and face life in Rocky. You taught me to be Mando on set. You helped me coach. You loved me and my family. We are supposed to have lunch next week!! #bepeace I love you buddy. The king is dead. Long live the King. Carl you are a standard to be reached."

Pascal, meanwhile, couldn't find the words to describe the loss of Weathers:

Another Star Wars veteran, Mark Hamill, reflected on the many devastating losses the industry has suffered of late, including Joe Madison and Chita Rivera alongside Weathers.

The multifaceted Ahmed Best, who has enjoyed no shortage of roles in the sci-fi franchise, gave a heart-wrenching tribute to his hero and close friend. He credited Weathers with imparting plenty of wisdom to him during their time together and says inspired in him "the strength and confidence to perform" upon his return to Star Wars.

Giancarlo Esposito, the beloved star behind The Mandalorian's villainous Moff Gideon, shared a photo of himself alongside Weathers while attesting to all the support the late actor gave him during their time on set together.

On the other side of the camera, Robert Rodriguez praised Weathers's work both as an actor and a director. The Spy Kids helmer was happy to have linked up with the star on The Mandalorian and beyond and attested to his generosity towards everyone he worked with.

Weathers's Predator squadmate Jesse Ventura took a moment to thank the late star for everything he had done on screen and reflected on their various convention reunions in the years since the iconic action film was released. Their time together in the jungle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the rest of the cast helped forge a friendship between the two that the former wrestler deeply cherished.

Speaking of the Governator, Schwarzenegger also shared some love and extremely high praise for Weathers, going as far as to say that without Dillon, there would be no Predator.

Celebrities Reflect on the Impact of Carl Weathers

Many stars simply remembered the joy of seeing Weathers perform on-screen. Comedian Dane Cook remembered the Rocky legend for his powerful performance as Apollo Creed, referencing a scene from Rocky III where he pushed Sylvester Stallone's titular character to keep training.

WWE superstar Austin Creed shared how Weathers's turn as Rocky's enemy turned close friend became the inspiration for his career as a wrestler. He took to social media to give one last thank you to the late star.

In addition to celebrating Weathers's most iconic role, Lakers legend Magic Johnson also highlighted the star's small screen role in In the Heat of the Night as one of his favorites among the long list of parts he played.

Joining the chorus of tributes for Weathers is a fellow NFL veteran and analyst, Robert Griffin III. While the loss is devastating, he echoed the sentiment that we were fortunate to have so much time and so many roles to remember the late actor by.

Weathers will forever be remembered for his powerful presence in television and cinema alike, along with his kindness, grace, and wisdom when the cameras weren't rolling. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.