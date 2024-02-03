The Big Picture Carl Weathers' portrayal of Apollo Creed in Rocky injected humanity and empathy into the character, making him a memorable sports movie character.

As Hollywood mourns the untimely passing of acting icon Carl Weathers, many will no doubt fondly remember his breakout performance as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. The versatile star of Predator, Happy Gilmore, The Mandalorian, and more has left behind a legacy of iconic roles. Still, Weathers didn't truly become a household name until a little movie called Rocky rolled around. Sylvester Stallone certainly was not the only star born through the creation of Rocky, as both Stallone and Weathers became the faces of sports film iconography with the Best Picture-winning film and its various sequels.

Apollo Creed is fondly remembered as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, sports movie villain of all time, and that all stems from a simple reason — Apollo Creed isn't really a villain. Though it would have been so easy for Creed to be portrayed as nothing more than a trash-talking punching bag, Carl Weathers' portrayal of the character injects a refreshing and unparalleled sense of humanity and empathy into the antagonist. Apollo Creed would not only go on to embark on one of the most engaging redemption arcs ever put to film, but his mark on the series would continue to shape and effect the series for decades to come.

Apollo Creed Is a Tenacious Rival in the First Two Rocky Films

As mentioned above, Apollo Creed may be an antagonist in the original Rocky film, but he's not a villain. If anything, Creed knows exactly what struggles Rocky Balboa is going through. He was once there himself, coming from a middle-class family and slowly but surely rising through the ranks of boxing superstardom. He's made his entire persona as an athlete who defies the odds and exemplifies every element of the "American Dream," always wearing his signature American flag shorts.

Creed's first encounter with Rocky isn't even a high-stakes challenge. Being an undefeated champion, Creed simply handpicked the so-called "Italian Stallion" because it would be an easy way to get some new publicity. Little did he know that this young guy from Philadelphia was no pushover. The funny thing is, Creed technically wins the fight by split decision in his first boxing match with Balboa, but the Italian Stalion put Creed through a beating that he had never experienced before. Now worried that his reputation as an undefeated champion was endangered of being tarnished, Creed won't rest until a rematch between him and Rocky Balboa is set.

Rocky II sees Apollo Creed become obsessed with defeating Rocky in the ring. While his team tells him to move on to the next fight, Apollo knows for a fact that he didn't win that fight, and will do anything necessary to get his rematch. He's even fully aware that his borderline manic obsession with fighting Balboa again may harm his friendly, confident brand. Yet, Creed doesn't care. If taking on the role of the villain means going a few more rounds with the Italian Stallion, so be it. In what was and would continue to be a running theme for Apollo Creed, the boxer's pride would ultimately spell his downfall, as the rematch between him and Rocky would decide Balboa as the definitive victor.

Apollo Creed Becomes a Dedicated Ally in 'Rocky III' and 'Rocky IV'

Rocky III begins with Apollo Creed retired from the boxing game, with his perfect record now officially broken by Balboa. Despite his tenacious desire to prove himself in the last film, the Creed we meet in the third installment seems a bit calmer and more reserved. Perhaps he's finally come to terms with his loss and recognizes Balboa as the superior fighter. That's not to say that Creed still doesn't have a few grudges, as he has nothing but disdain for Rocky's new rival, James "Clubber" Lang (Mr. T).

Clubber Lang indirectly kills Rocky's beloved mentor, Mickey (Burgess Meredith), and this is when Apollo Creed does something very unexpected. He offers to step in as Rocky's trainer so he can beat Lang once and for all. At first, Creed only seems to be doing this just so Balboa can beat Lang, adopting a sort of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" mentality. However, the more Creed helps Balboa prepare, the more it looks like he's developed a true level of respect for his former arch-rival. The ultimate moment that shows Creed and Balboa's rivalry has evolved into friendship is when Creed gifts Rocky his prized American flag shorts. The same ones he wore in their first fight with each other.

Following Rocky's defeat of Lang in Rocky IV, Apollo and Rocky are now true friends, but again, that pride keeps gnawing at Creed's psyche. He wants to get back in the game, and he could not have picked a more difficult opponent than Russian powerhouse Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). In one of the most notorious onscreen deaths in film history, Apollo's hopeful and ambitious comeback turns disastrous when Drago kills Creed in the ring. Where this would be the end for most characters in any film, Apollo Creed's lasting legacy and influence would only become omnipresent in virtually every follow-up.

Apollo Creed's Influence Has and Will Continue to Live On in the 'Rocky' Series

Apollo's passing in Rocky IV is by far the most impactful death in the series, even being more influential than Mickey's death in Rocky III. If that does not indicate how beloved his character became, we don't know what does. Apollo Creed works as a character not because he's a compelling villain, but because he's a very fallible human being. Apollo Creed may be likable, but he is far from perfect. His hubris and pride evidently led to his defeats. Not to mention, as the events of Creed would showcase, Apollo was also unfaithful to his wife, Mary Anne (Phylicia Rashad), having engaged in an affair that led to the birth of his son, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan).

An arrogant, prideful, unfaithful boxer doesn't sound likable, yet Apollo Creed perseveres as an iconic and lovable figure. Creed is still likable, not because his actions and attitudes are morally permissible, but because we, as audience members, can understand them. We all understand the desire to be the best in our field, regardless of what the reality may or not be. Where Rocky goes on a magnificent hero's journey, Creed goes on a marvelous anti-hero's journey. It may not be a journey with a happy ending, but it still exudes emotion.

Proof that Apollo Creed and Carl Weathers' performance as Creed will persevere can be seen in how the franchise has been molded by his legacy in the most recent films. Apollo Creed has been gone for about five movies, yet he has left such a mark on these characters that the franchise is still being shaped by his character. The very first scene of Rocky V begins with Rocky mourning his friend, and the Creed trilogy sees Apollo's son picking up where he left off. That's not the legacy of a one-dimensional, one-time legacy, but the legacy of one of sports cinema's most remarkable characters played by one of filmmaking's greatest acting icons.

