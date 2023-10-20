The Big Picture Carla Gugino is a versatile and highly praised actress known for her skill, versatility, and enthralling performances.

Gugino's performances in various movies and shows have earned high scores on Rotten Tomatoes, showcasing her talent and range as an actress.

She has found great success through her collaborations with director Mike Flanagan, including their most recent horror collaboration, "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Carla Gugino is a versatile actress with an extensive film, television, and theater career. She has starred in a variety of roles in multiple genres and is highly praised for her skill, versatility, and enthralling performances. Gugino remains somewhat underrated but has found great success through her collaborations with Mike Flanagan.

Most recently, she returned to the small screen in another horror collaboration with Flanagan, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher. Gugino's resumé is impressive, with many of her movies and shows earning high scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Sin City' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 76%

Based on Frank Miller's graphic novels, Sin City is set in the gloomy, criminal-infested Basin City and weaves together various interconnected stories. The movie is renowned for its gritty, bloody, and morally dubious stories, with antiheroes, femme fatales, crooked cops, and hard-boiled characters navigating a world of crime, corruption, and moral ambiguity.

RELATED: 10 Great Black and White Movies of The 21st Century

Gugino plays Lucille, a tough and resourceful parole officer. Her portrayal perfectly captures her tenacity, resolve, and unshakable devotion to the safety of those in her charge. Moreover, Gugino's portrayal, along with her chemistry with the other actors—especially Mickey Rourke—highlights her remarkable acting abilities and her capacity to excel in a variety of roles.

9 'Match' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 76%

Match primarily revolves around a retired dancer named Tobi Powell (Patrick Stewart), who now lives a quiet life as a ballet instructor in New York City. When Lisa (Gugino) and Mike (Matthew Lillard) visit Tobi to interview him for a dance dissertation, his world gets disrupted.

Gugino's portrayal of Lisa is nothing short of remarkable as she effortlessly conveys the complexities of her character, from her initial professional curiosity to the layers of emotion that gradually unfold. Furthermore, her connection with Stewart increases the film's intensity as the two actors face off in a battle of emotions and wits.

8 'American Gangster' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 81%

American Gangster tells the true story of Frank Lucas, portrayed by Denzel Washington. It follows the notorious drug lord in 1970s Harlem and the detective who pursued him, Richie Roberts, played by Russell Crowe. The movie focuses on Lucas' rise to prominence as a cunning and brutal drug lord who created a heroin empire by transporting high-quality drugs out of Southeast Asia.

Gugino delivers a solid and memorable performance in the film as Laurie Roberts, Richie's estranged wife. Her portrayal gives the movie more heart and depth as she manages the difficulties of parenting their child while her husband is preoccupied with a difficult and hazardous case. The focus is mostly on the male stars, but Gugino's performance acts as a vital emotional anchor.

7 'The Lookout' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 87%

The Lookout centers on Chris Pratt (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a young man whose life takes a tragic turn when he's involved in a car accident that leaves him with a traumatic brain injury. Chris struggles to live a regular life after the accident and works as a janitor at a nearby bank, but a group of crooks who take advantage of his frailty soon use him as a pawn in a heist scheme.

RELATED: The 10 Best South Korean Heist Movies, Ranked

Gugino plays Janet, Chris' caring and compassionate caseworker. Gugino successfully conveys Janet's empathy and compassion in her depiction of the character, characterized by sincere warmth and genuineness, becoming a beacon of light despite her short screen time in the film.

6 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 90%

Loosely based on the short story of the same name and other writings by Edgar Allan Poe, TheFall of the House of Usher is Mike Flanagan's latest Netflix effort. It follows the CEO of a dishonest pharmaceutical company who is confronted by his dubious history as his children start dying in horrifying and strange ways.

Gugino portrays Verna, also known as the raven, who is an immortal being with mastery over death who gathers lives and priceless possessions. Her portrayal is among the best in her career because it expertly strikes a balance between tenderness and fear, giving Verna more nuance than just coming off as a supernatural soul collector.

5 'Gerald's Game' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 91%

Gerald's Game is based on Stephen King's eponymous novel. It centers on Jessie Burlingame (Gugino) and her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood), who embark on a secluded weekend getaway to rekindle their marriage. When Gerald passes away unexpectedly following a sex game gone awry, he leaves Jessie bound to the bed with no possibility of rescue.

Gugino delivers the performance of her career in Gerald's Game. Her portrayal of Jessie is a masterclass in conveying a wide range of emotions, from fear and desperation to resilience and inner strength. She carries the film largely on her own while handcuffed to the bed for most of the story. Gerald's Game is among the modern Stephen King adaptations bound to become classics, and it's all thanks to Gugino's stunning work.

4 'Spy Kids' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93%

Spy Kids follows the adventures of Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara), who discover that their seemingly ordinary parents are, in fact, retired spies. The young siblings must enter the world of espionage to save their parents after they are abducted.

RELATED: The Twisty, Interconnected World of Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids Universe

In the film, Gugino plays Ingrid Cortez, who strikes a perfect balance between the action-packed and comedic elements. Additionally, Gugino's portrayal makes her an important and inspiring role model for young audiences since she is a complex character who can handle herself in high-stakes situations.

3 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93%

Another supernatural horror series created by Mike Flanagan for Netflix, The Haunting of Hill House is a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's gothic novel. It follows the Crain family, who, in their childhood, briefly lived in the eerie Hill House, intending to renovate and sell it. However, their stay becomes a nightmare of paranormal events, mental agony, and family secrets.

Gugino plays Olivia Crain, the matriarch of the Crain family, whose experiences at Hill House affect her profoundly. Olivia's spiral into lunacy is expertly portrayed by Gugino, with performance delivering a flawless fusion of tenderness and uncanny intensity. Her portrayal of a mother tortured by her psychic experiences and the evil presence in Hill House is devastating and unsettling, showcasing her talent for creating believable, complex characters in the horror genre.

2 'Jett' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93%

Jett is a neo-noir crime drama revolving around Daisy "Jett" Kowalski (Gugino), a former master thief fresh out of prison and trying to live a quiet, normal life with her daughter. However, she is abruptly drawn back into the criminal underworld by a gang of perilous criminals who demand that she carry out a difficult theft.

Gugino crafts a challenging, memorable character who is morally conflicted, resourceful, and often pushed to her limits. She strikes the ideal balance between strength and sensitivity, making Jett sympathetic without erasing her ambiguity. Jettis stylish, striking, and ruthless, a riveting and brutal noir elevated by Gugino's commanding presence and one of the 21st century's best crime shows.

1 ‘Manhunt’ (2017 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 96%

Manhunt is an anthology crime drama exploring real-life criminal cases each season. The first season, titled "Manhunt: Unabomber," focuses on the FBI's hunt for the notorious domestic terroristTed Kaczynski(Paul Bettany), known as the Unabomber.

Gugino appears in the second season as Kathy Scruggs, a real-life crime reporter who played a key role in covering the events surrounding the 1996 Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. Gugino stands out in the series thanks to her natural charisma, even in the bleakest situations. Manhunt continues her trend of taking on challenging roles with ethically gray situations, knocking them out of the park every time.

NEXT: The 14 Best Character Arcs in Television, According to Reddit