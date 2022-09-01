HBO Max's upcoming political drama series has added another member to its cast as Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game) is set to star in The Girls on the Bus, according to a report from Deadline. She joins previously announced cast members Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Natasha Behnam (Mayans M.C.), Christina Elmore (Insecure), and Brandon Scott (Dead to Me).

While little information about the series has been revealed, the synopsis via Deadline states that the show centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who leaves everything in her life in an attempt to cover the upcoming presidential campaign. In her pursuit to cover this, she befriends three competitors, Lola, Kimberlyn, and Grace, as they get an up-close look at the battle for the White House. Gugino will star in the series as Grace Gordon Greene, a veteran reporter that becomes a mentor figure and a friend to Sadie. Behnam and Elmore will play Lola and Kimberlyn respectively. With an interesting premise at the heart of its story, The Girls on the Bus could be an interesting series for audiences to look out for when it eventually debuts on HBO Max.

The series will be inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick's book, Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling, which chronicles the ten-year-long journey of Hilary Clinton's presidential campaigns from 2008 and 2016 from Chozick's perspective. Chozick will serve as a writer and an executive producer for the series alongside Julie Plec. Series showrunner Rina Mimoun executive produces as well alongside Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti. More information on the show will likely be revealed as it furthers into production.

Alongside The Girls on the Bus, Gugino is also set to star in The Fall of the House of Usher, a Netflix horror miniseries that will be based on a story from Edgar Allen Poe. Other projects that Gugino will star in include Lisa Frankenstein, an upcoming horror comedy film that will serve as the directorial debut of Zelda Williams, and Leopard Skin, a crime thriller television series from AGC Television. With several upcoming projects down the line, fans of Gugino's work have much to look forward to in the next couple of years.

With the series still in its early production stages, no release date for The Girls on the Bus has been set yet.