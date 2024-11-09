Carla Gugino is one of horror's greatest actors around today, most notably having appeared in nearly every Mike Flanagan project. You'll likely be surprised to hear that one of her earliest roles was in the cult classic comedy, Son in Law. The 1993 movie features her as Rebecca Warner, a South Dakota farm girl who reinvents herself in her first semester of college in Los Angeles, then surprises her family at Thanksgiving with her new persona and college friend, Crawl (Pauly Shore). This wacky comedy from director Steve Rash received mixed reviews upon its release (with famed critic Roger Ebert giving it two out of four stars) but has since gained a cult following. Gugino's early role as a '90s Midwest princess proved her comedy chops and set her up for a long career on the big screen. Flawed, iconic, and heartfelt, Son in Law is a so-bad-it's-good cult classic worth revisiting.

'Son in Law' Was One of Carla Gugino's First Lead Roles

When Gugino's character Rebecca arrives in L.A. in her family's dusty pickup, she is shy and reserved, wearing a floral skirt and blouse in full cottagecore attire. As she adjusts to college life, she remains homesick for her family and farm. However, her eccentric RA, Crawl (Shore) convinces her to embrace her college years and let loose, and in the course of a single day of shopping with Crawl, she becomes a '90s "it" girl, cutting and bleaching her hair into a bob with bangs, getting tattoos, and covering herself in leopard print. When Thanksgiving break rolls around, Rebecca invites Crawl to come home to South Dakota with her, and the friends pretend to be a couple so that Rebecca can avoid getting engaged to her high school boyfriend, Travis. Though Rebecca's family is initially resistant to the theatrical, off-kilter Crawl, he eventually charms his way into all of their hearts.

Gugino was perfectly cast in this movie about what it feels like to be a newcomer trying to fit in. For one, she landed the part at just 17 (she had her film debut in 1989's Troop Beverly Hills.) In a Collider Ladies Night interview, Gugino revealed that she even got her first and only tattoo on the set of Son in Law. Flea, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist who has a cameo in the film, gave Gugino the tattoo of a butterfly at Venice Beach, and she chose to keep it as her character's first tattoo in the film as well. "That movie ended up being such a huge cult following for so many years," Gugino said in the interview, reflecting on the film. Son in Law helped Gugino gain notoriety, setting her up for later career highlights such as taking a chance on the Spy Kids movies and her stunning performance as Verna, an entity who takes many forms in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher.

'Son in Law' Mixes Cowgirl Core With Stoner Humor

If you are a fan of dysfunctional coming-of-age stories like Lady Bird, but you also love the visuals of The Wizard of Oz, this is the perfect horse-girl movie for you. Rebecca even brings a horse figurine with her to college, and in a very on-the-nose metaphor, someone breaks it during a dorm party. In contrast, Crawl is the quintessential stoner comedy lead, complete with a slow, goofy way of speaking, a tendency for slapstick comedy, and a love of tie-dye. Between the two of them, this movie leans into clichés of Midwestern farmers and free-spirited California stoners in such an absurd way that it becomes camp. For instance, in one scene, Crawl takes over the mic at a square dance, and encourages the crowd of people mostly over the age of 50 to start grinding on each other, which they appear to have never done before, and everyone loves it. Then people start to crowd-surf.

To go with its themes, the costuming in this movie blends over-the-top cowgirl core with colorful hippie garb as Rebecca and Crawl each go through drastic changes in their wardrobe. Crawl manages to turn every “country” outfit (fly-fishing gear, overalls, chaps) into a runway moment, like when he dangles colorful fishing tackle from his hat just for fun. There is a timely resonance to the aesthetics of Son in Law, with Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess bringing Midwestern camp back into the zeitgeist this summer. Nevertheless, Gugino's character is unfortunately often overshadowed by Shore's vibrant Crawl, who takes up more screen time than her.

'Son in Law' Is a Flawed But Heartfelt Comedy

Son in Law is by no means a perfect comedy. Its tendency towards stereotypes leads to some pretty harmful moments, particularly in its sexualization of women through the male gaze, without equal attention to the female gaze. For instance, Crawl encourages Rebecca's mom Connie (Cindy Pickett) to dress more boldly not for herself, but primarily so that she can impress her husband. Son in Law fails in its treatment of LGBTQ+ characters as well. When Rebecca's roommate kisses her girlfriend in front of Rebecca's family on the first day, they stare, mouths agape and eyes wide.

This moment turns queer characters into little more than a plot device, rather than nuanced, human characters. There is also an uncomfortable side plot where Rebecca's ex-boyfriend Travis (Dan Gauthier) drugs Crawl and Rebecca's friend Tracy (Tiffani Thiessen) at Crawl's fake "bachelor party" in order to frame them as having hooked up. When Tracy and Crawl find out what happened, they are mad, and Crawl punches Travis during Thanksgiving dinner. However, the tension is quickly resolved, making light of this horrific act.

For all its issues, this movie is a surprisingly heartfelt and wholesome look at family and friendship. Unlike Anyone But You and other fake dating movies, Rebecca and Crawl's relationship stays largely platonic, though they do almost kiss after the square dance. This dynamic means that there is more time to be devoted to the duo's friendship. Crawl's intentions with Rebecca are never selfish; he genuinely just enjoys hanging out with her and her family. In maybe the best one-liner in the film, he approaches Rebecca's grandfather on the porch, and there is a long awkward silence, before he says, "Please let me whittle with you." Ultimately, Son in Law joins the ranks of other so-bad-they're-good '90s comedies. Filled with vibrant colors, farm animals, and a twangy soundtrack, it is a feel-good movie worth revisiting. It also marked a significant moment in Carla Gugino's career, launching her into bigger studio films later in the '90s and early 2000s.

Son in Law is available to watch on Hulu.

