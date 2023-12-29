The Big Picture Carla Gugino initially thought she was too young to play the mother in Spy Kids, but an unexpected message from Robert Rodriguez changed her mind.

Gugino loved the family nature of the film and how the parents were portrayed as sexy and cool while the kids were the heroes.

Gugino's role in A Season for Miracles helped her stand out to Rodriguez.

Since the early 2000s, Spy Kids and its subsequent sequels have been a memorable part for many people's childhoods, bringing us an action-packed and exciting story about two kids in a spy family. The first movie debuted in 2001, with Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Carla Gugino, and Antonio Banderas leading the charge as the Cortez family. While the quad still makes an impact today, Gugino didn't think she would get the role of Ingrid, primarily because she thought she was too young to play the mother. That all changed after an unexpected message and a meeting with writer/director Robert Rodriguez. But there's a little more to her story.

During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, for Nemiroff's Ladies Night series, Gugino recalled how she ended up getting her role in Spy Kids. Early in her story, she talked about a previous show she was working on, Chicago Hope, and some expensive Spanish classes she began taking. However, when she wasn't even two full days into the class, she learned that Rodriguez wanted to meet her. At the time, Gugino was only 27-years-old, so she thought that she was too young to play the mother: "I was supposed to have been a spy for like 10 years, and then had kids that were now, nine and 11 or whatever." Still, she agreed to meet with Rodriguez about the movie, with no confirmation either way that she got the part.

"But I started these lessons, I was a day and a half into it, and I got this message saying Robert Rodriguez would like to meet you for this movie, 'Spy Kids,' and Antonio Banderas and I had done a movie called 'Miami Rhapsody' years before, that David Frankel directed with Sarah Jessica Parker, and a bunch of amazing people. And so I thought, 'Oh, maybe Antonio had suggested me for it, but I don’t know…' This is such a great story, actually. You know, there’s so many mean Hollywood stories, this is such a beautiful one. And so, basically, it turns out that I was way too young for the role..."

Carla Gugino Liked the Family Nature of 'Spy Kids'

Gugino continued by talking about meeting Elizabeth Avellán, Spy Kids producer and Rodriguez's then-wife. As Rodriguez hadn't yet arrived, Avellán gave Gugino the most recent version of the screenplay. Something that stood out to Gugino was how Spy Kids brought a unique family, especially in the way the parents were portrayed and the main role of the kids. She added that, in turn, the set environment was akin to a family as well.

"So, I sat in the hotel room, I read the script. I thought it was so beautiful and funny and lovely. And at that time, there was just no family film where the parents were sexy and cool, but the kids were the heroes, and all of that. And it came from such a genuine place. That was an environment on a set that that really taught me so much, because it was truly like family. And I think that that also made me want for film sets that are like family. That was very authentically that."

Once Rodriguez arrived, he and Gugino watched some of what was already shot for Spy Kids. Gugino shared how, at that point, she was more focused on helping Rodriguez find the right person more than whether that person would be her. Rodriguez had made his decision, though: "I’m like, ‘Who do you think you want to be the mom?’ And he said, ‘I think I want it to be you.’ I said, ‘Really? But I think I’m too young for it. I don’t know if I should do this,’ and he said, ‘Look, my mom has had so many kids. I think if she was really young when she started having kids, I think if we do this right, no one will ever question it.”

Another Carla Gugino Movie Helped Her Stand Out

After Rodriguez shared his decision, he called Avellán, whom Gugino remembered being excited because "I guess she’d been rooting for me." Celebrations aside, Gugino later learned that it was thanks to her role in A Season for Miracles that she landed on Rodriguez's radar. As she wraps up, she reveals that Daryl Sabara (who plays Juni) and his brother brought A Season for Miracles directly to Rodriguez. After watching the movie, he watched the Q&A that was included, telling Gugino that she seemed older than she actually was.

"But it turns out that I had never been on a single list, because I was 10 years younger than anyone else that they were looking at. And one of the kids, they were twin brothers. So, the boy who plays Juni [Daryl Sabara] has a twin brother doesn’t look anything like him, but I had done Season for Miracles, we had done a Christmas movie for Hallmark, and they went and knocked on Robert’s door, with a video cassette of that movie, and they said this is who we want to be the mom. And literally he played it, but because Robert has ADD, and he’s on to another thing, he just watched the movie super-fast, and he was like, ‘She does seem young,’ and then there was a Q&A at the end, and he said, ‘You seem so much older than your years in this Q&A, and I thought, I think she could maybe pull this off.’ That’s how I got that job."

Spy Kids is streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned for Nemiroff's full Ladies Night interview with Gugino, coming soon.

