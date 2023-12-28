The Big Picture Carlos King emulates Andy Cohen's success by hosting reunions, recapping shows, and interviewing reality stars in his own empire.

Carlos takes a more personal approach with his cast members, blurring the lines between production and talent.

Carlos has the potential to surpass Andy Cohen and create his own reality television legacy.

Andy Cohen has built one of the strongest reputations in entertainment. Aside from Ryan Seacrest, no one has been the face more for producing and managing multiple successful reality shows. Ryan was the blueprint with his monster hit, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but Andy has made a name for himself producing numerous lifestyle-driven shows with the Real Housewives franchise and its subsequent spinoffs, such as Vanderpump Rules. Not only does Andy host the reunions for each of his shows, but his weekly after-show, Watch What Happens Live, recaps Bravo's memorable weekly moments and allows two guests to join him for a gossip session in front of a LIVE audience. Andy's relationships with the cast members are a delicate balance between a doting friend and the boss with the ability to hire and fire, an interesting dynamic to watch. And one of his former employees, Carlos King, is following in his footsteps.

Carlos King cut his production teeth executive producing four seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and several other reality-based shows before establishing his Kingdom Reign Entertainment production company. Like Andy, Carlos is witty, has great relationships with the cast (sans Kandi Burruss), and has a keen eye for making great TV. After starting his own production company, Carlos created the Love & Marriage franchise, a similar concept to Real Housewives except the focus is on couples instead of the "wife." Carlos scored a deal with the Oprah Winfrey Network, giving him instant credibility with the African American audience, which serves as his target audience. He has watched Andy's example and has upped the ante considerably. He hosts the reunions for his cast, and does multiple recaps on his shows and other reality shows, including The Real Housewives franchise. To the observant eye, it appears, Carlos King has observed Andy's Bravo domination and created a new and improved business model, guaranteeing him reality television domination without boundaries.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 15

Carlos King Positions Himself as the Alpha and Omega of Reality TV

Image via Kingdom Reign Entertainment

There is an urban myth suggesting people of color have to do everything above and beyond what their counterparts do to receive the same recognition. Myth or not, Carlos has applied this belief to creating his empire, exponentially multiplying Andy's contributions to Bravo on OWN and his own YouTube channel. By owning his own YouTube channel, his Reality with the King podcast, Carlos can interview not only Bravo stars and ex-stars like Nene Leakes and Quad Webb, but he also includes conversations with stars from VH1, MTV like Brittish Williams from Basketball Wives, and, of course, the OWN reality stars he created. He doesn't stop with his productions on OWN, he's also interviewed reality dating favorites from Will Packer's hit dating series, Ready to Love. His interview with Nene Leakes earlier this year produced record numbers and set the tone for some of the biggest conversations with reality stars in pop culture. His current interview with shunned Married to Medicine star Quad Webb has social media headlines buzzing.

Related Bethenny Frankel Talks About Being Despised by Andy Cohen Looks like the Bethenny Frankel's fight for justice won't come without enemies.

As if the mega interviews weren't enough to solidify his kingdom, Carlos recently added another show to his roster airing on We Tv. Bold & Bougie stars several ex-wives of high-profile superstars, and is guaranteed to be a conversation starter on social media once these ladies start dropping tea. In the last week alone, Carlos announced he is taking his Reality with the King podcast on tour around the country to connect intimately with the fans he affectionately refers to as 'Reigndrops'.

Unlike Andy Cohen, Carlos King Blurs the Line Between Boss and Employee

Image via Carlos King's 'Reality With the Kind' podcast

Perhaps Andy Cohen ran so that Carlos King could fly, but Carlos seems to have his sights set on something even bigger than Andy's empire. Andy is comfortable in his leadership role, and although he enjoys the cast of his shows spilling tea with him, there is a tangible barrier that he doesn't cross. This dynamic works to keep him immune from backlash or being viewed as biased by various reality stars. Carlos' approach is much different.

Instead of remaining high, when his guests go low, Carlos is known to get down in the dirt with them and share his own opinions. After his recent viral interview with Quad, Dr. Heavenly Kimes accused him of being biased during the interview. Ironically, Carlos co-hosts a show with Dr. Heavenly, which touches on all things Married to Medicine and beyond. This is a perfect example of the differences between Carlos and Andy. Andy allows the women of several of his shows to do an after show together where they recap the Bravo shows, but the separation between employee and employer is very distinct. Carlos, on the other hand, puts himself in a peer position with his starlets, so audiences are often confused by his title. Is he production or talent? The lines are often so blurry, it could be assumed Carlos wants to be viewed as both.

Both Andy and Carlos have similar talents when it comes to creating larger-than-life shows based on the lifestyle of fabulous characters. It's worth noting, that Carlos can make chicken salad, from chicken stuff, when he took middle-class couples from Huntsville, Alabama with Love & Marriage Huntsville and turned the show into a viral success. Critics were doubtful at the show's inception that Huntsville, Alabama would garner interest from a television audience used to vying for the lifestyles of people in Beverly Hills, Miami, or even Atlanta. Carlos proved his raw talent could take ordinary couples with mediocre storylines and a lot of drama and add twists and turns to create trending topics that would catapult the show to enviable ratings for seven seasons.

Carlos King Produces Unlikely Stars Just as Andy Cohen

Image via Bravo

If Andy Cohen is the grandfather of reality television, Carlos King would qualify as being the fairy godfather, with the ability to wave his magic wand and make Huntsville, AL, Detroit, MI, and Washington D.C. interesting destinations with memorable real people. Still, one can't mention Andy or Carlos without acknowledging the originator of reality television that connected with a pop culture audience, Ryan Seacrest. Out of all three creators, Carlos is the one most connected with the culture and also the one who is fiercely chasing his legacy. In five years, he could eclipse his predecessors completely. All hail the King!

All episodes of the Love & Marriage franchise can be streamed on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Watch On OWN