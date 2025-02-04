As Carlos King's fans affectionately referred to as the "Reigndrops" look forward to the conclusion of Season 9 of his hit reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, legal trouble could be brewing for the media mogul. Melody Shari has been one of Carlos' leading ladies since he met with her and her ex-husband Martell Holt to create LAMH. The series featured Melody and her ex as the principal couple with two supporting couples that had formed a friendship that supported each other in business and in marriage. The three couples formed, "The Comeback Group," and focused on real estate development and reconstruction in the city of Huntsville. The concept was automatically considered a great fit for the OWN network, founded by the great media mogul Oprah Winfrey. For nine seasons, the series has been OWN's top-rated reality series, but instead of highlighting Black excellence and entrepreneurship, the show became notorious for toxic relationships and drama.

As season nine wraps, Huntsville's queen bee, Melody, has made some scathing accusations against her former "work bestie", Carlos. Melody went LIVE on her TikTok page accusing Carlos of being an example of "toxic leadership," criticizing his execution of the show. "When you are in a leadership position, or so-called leadership position or executive position, it's just like certain things you are supposed to do. You don't talk about your people who are putting a check in your pocket," she complained. She also said she would never do that to the staff at her skincare company, Seventh Avenue. "I've never seen the owner of Seventh Avenue talk about the people putting money in their pockets," she added, praising her own leadership style. Later in her rant she accused Carlos of being on a path of self-destruction. But she's just the last of a few other stars of his shows speaking out against him.

Carlos King Recently Lost Two Cast Members From 'Belle Collective'

Image by Zanda Rice, OWN

The relationship breakdown with Melody came on the heels of several surprise exits from his Jackson, Mississippi project, Belle Collective. Carlos greenlit the project after meeting with Lateshia Pearson, a housewife working to bring light on her female empowerment brunches, with other successful women in Jackson. After the fourth season ended with the five principal characters at odds, Aikisha Holly Colon blindsided Carlos by announcing she was leaving the show at the end of his Reality With the King podcast while he interview with her husband, former NFL player Willie Colon. Carlos' facial expression showed his surprise, but he didn't respond negatively to Aikisha during the exchange. A week later, Sophia "So Gucci" Williams, another cast member from the show, announced she and husband JJ Williams wouldn't return for the fifth season.

Carlos King Faces Potentia Lawsuits From Former Cast Members of His Shows

Image via OWN

Rumors suggest So Gucci is suing Carlos because of his unprofessional interactions with his cast. In an interview with blogger Millichun, So Gucci refuted claims that Carlos had given her a heads-up about her husband's ex-wife Selena Johnson joining the show, which added further tension to the already divided cast.

So Gucci believes that the drama on the has negatively affected her family long-term. Melody has hinted to her also planning to sue Carlos due to his handling of the recent LAMH reunion.

During the upcoming second part of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion, Destiny Payton made a shocking allegation suggesting Melody and her then-husband, Martell, groomed her for a possible threesome. Melody was outraged at the accusation and believes it was irresponsible for Carlos and his production team to allow statements that could be viewed as defamation of character. Many believe Melody is preparing to sue Kingdom Reign for allowing this segment in the Love & Marriage Huntsville reunion. "My biggest problem is that the production team decided not to chop it on the editing floor and to put it in the title of an episode," Melody said during a LIVE social media convo.

Kandi Burruss Feels Betrayed By Carlos King

Image via Bravo

Fallouts between Carlos and popular reality stars is nothing new. Former RHOA cast member Kandi Burruss worked together when Carlos was a producer on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Carlos left in 2009, but Kandi acknowledged viewing him as a friend and colleague during that time. Carlos even rented office space from her in the early years of his production company, Kingdom Reign. Kandi did several interviews revealing that Carlos betrayed her by selling a biopic production about her R&B group, Xscape, without the group's permission. Although Kandi didn't sue Carlos, she made it clear that she wouldn't work with him in the future.

Social media critics have continued roasting Carlos in anticipation of Melody's accusations leading up to the remaining parts of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion. Coincidentally, the show also lost cast members Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasely unceremoniously mid-season. According to a YouTube follower, ChelseaThompson-t2q "Carlos is too busy trying to be friends with every cast member instead of being the creator and producer. You really can't mix business with pleasure! He was just too messy and loose!"

Carlos's unique relationship with his co-stars has been under scrutiny for years, but because Melody is a fan favorite and two stars from one of his staple series have left disgruntled; things could be shifting for the future of Kingdom Reign. Melody's prediction of self-destruction may seem farfetched, but if she does follow up with a lawsuit, things could get sticky for the King of Reality TV.