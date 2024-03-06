The Big Picture Carlos King's Reality with the King tour will feature Teresa Giudice, Tamar Braxton, and more.

Carlos is known for candid interviews, and branching outside his usual lineup is a smart move.

Audience anticipation for Carlos' conversations with problematic stars like Tamar and Teresa is high.

Carlos King has been working overtime to solidify his title of "King Of Reality Television." With Andy Cohen under fire with allegations from the housewives, and Carlos consistently adding hit shows to the Kingdom Reign roster, total reality domination seems to be his plan. Ironically, he worked under the Bravo umbrella for years. In addition to premiering his newest show, Bold & Bougie on WE tv, Carlos kicked off the first month of the year hosting a LIVE version of his YouTube podcast, Reality with the King in Huntsville, AL. His guest was his first lady of Huntsville, Melody Holt, who has managed to leverage her beauty and business savvy into several successful streams of income through her exposure on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Needless to say, the sold-out event set the perfect tone to begin a nationwide tour.

"After January’s sold-out show in Huntsville, the team and I have been tirelessly working to build out this next leg of the ‘Reality with the King’ Live Tour, and I’m so excited to announce this incredible lineup,” said King in a statement via his announcement. “I cannot wait spill the tea with some of my favorite people – Teresa, Tamar, Tamra, Teddi and the ladies of ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’ – and meet all the Reigndrops in these great cities!” Carlos added, noting the moniker of his fans.

There's a Reason For Carlos King's Successful Podcast

Image by Federico Napoli, Bravo

Seeing Carlos branch out with conversations outside of his Reigndrop hemisphere has been exciting. Last year, he sat down with Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena after she was fired from the show due to using racial slurs in a scene with reggae artist Spice. He also secured a candid conversation with Basketball Wives alumni Brittish Williams just after she received a guilty verdict and before she turned herself in for a four-year prison sentence. Earlier this year, he sat down with rapper Scrappy and his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Erica Dixon. Carlos brings an energy and excitement to interviews with reality stars, allowing them to feel catered to and comfortable, resulting in them spilling their tea in Carlos' lap. His one one-on-one conversations on the podcast have consistently crushed the weekly ratings of televised reality, making this move to take the show on the road an immensely smart move in Carlos' game of chess.

Knowing Carlos' background with TheReal Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a producer in its infancy for the latter, and the former he served as the first Black executive producer - it was no surprise to see him start his season off with Nene Leakes or to sit down with Kenya Moore.Kicking off this tour with the notorious Teresa Giudice from RHONJ is a surprise for some fans, though he listed her as his No. 2 Greatest Housewife of All Time. Carlos and will no doubt change the trajectory of the tour. With rumors swirling that Teresa is headed for splitsville from new hubby Luis Ruelas, the conversation is guaranteed to go viral. New Jersey is a far cry from Huntsville, AL showing audiences that Carlos King is indeed the King of all reality television.

Carlos and his team announced the upcoming dates for the LIVE "Reality with the King" tour dates exclusively with Collider:

JERSEY CITY, NJ with:

Teresa Giudice , Real Housewives of New Jersey Saturday, April 13 at White Eagle Hall



ATLANTA, GA with:

Tamar Braxton , singer, reality star and TV host Monday, April 22 at City Winery Atlanta



IRVINE, CA with:

Tamra Judge , Real Housewives of Orange County and Teddi Mellencamp , formerly of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and co-hosts of “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast Thursday, April 25 at Irvine Improv



WASHINGTON, DC with:

Ashley Silva, Erana Tyler, Joi Carter and Winter Williams , cast of Love & Marriage: D.C. Sunday, May 12 at the Howard Theatre



Additional dates, cities and special guests will continue to be announced throughout the year. Tickets go on sale at 1pm ET on Thursday, March 7.

