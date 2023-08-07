For the past several months, OWN and Bravo fans have been calling out Carlos King for producing shows that give a platform to toxic men like Martell Holt of Love and Marriage Huntsville. He recently responded to these allegations, saying that he's simply sharing the drama-filled storylines that keep them interested. But is this actually true? Who is right in this argument: Carlos, or the fans?

Carlos King’s ‘RHOA’ Rise to the King of Black Reality TV

Who is Carlos King, and why are people talking about him? His name has become well known over the past several years, but where did he start out? Carlos King’s reality television career began with his pursuit of a degree in media and journalism. His educational pursuits led him to intern at some of the largest television networks, from ABC to BET. He later joined the production team of the then new Bravo series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as an associate producer. It is his time at RHOA that catapulted him into the public eye, as he produced season six of the series, which is still lauded as the most successful season of the series to date. He also began producing other reality series like VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta and TVOne’s The Next 15. All of this success led him to creating his own production company, Kingdom Reign Entertainment, under which the very popular Love and Marriage franchise were produced for OWN. Carlos became one of the few producers that has a public facing image thanks to him hosting reunion specials for the shows he produces. Because of this, fans are aware of who he is more so than most producers. This exposure to the fans was only increased when he launched his podcast, Reality With the King.

Why Are Fans Upset with Carlos King?

In season 6 of Love and Marriage Huntsville, fans began to notice a pattern: a new friend of Melody Shari’s would join the group, and soon enough would then find reasons to not like Melody. Viewers began to think that these moments were being orchestrated by Carlos. Both he and Melody spoke against this, but regardless of that viewers had a much larger bone to pick with Carlos, and that bone is named Martell Holt.

In May 2023 a Change.org petition was created calling for Carlos King and Martell Holt to be fired from the show. The petition states, “Carlos King has fostered a hostile work environment on the set. He has frequently allowed Martell Holt to harass and terrorize his ex-wife at work. There have been multiple times when Martell had to be held back by intervening cast members from physically attacking Melody, both on and off camera.” It goes on to say that Martell also allegedly assaulted a female crew member for not being allowed to have access to Melody. Martell’s behavior is most certainly volatile; he’s threatened to release revenge porn, using footage they created while still married. He’s also created lies about her use of babysitters in an attempt to get full custody of their children. Fans have also accused him of purposefully casting toxic husbands in the latest series in the Love and Marriage franchise, Love and Marriage Detroit.

Is Carlos King’s Response to Fan Criticism Correct or Incorrect?

Carlos King responded to the fan criticisms in a simple way; he said he’s just giving them what they want. In an interview on his podcast he said, “If I created a show and it was about everybody being happy-go-lucky, life is good, rainbows and Skittles, and we have picnics on Saturday and that’s that, y’all would call my show boring and not watch it and it will be canceled, right? The thing is this, everybody’s relationship is different. Everybody, man, female or they; everybody has a toxic moment, a moment that they’re not proud of. Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, we’re watching the show because, at the end of the day, you can relate to it.” And in a way he does have a point. People watch reality tv for the drama, and we’ve seen the results of what happens when things get uboring most recently in the current season of RHOA. Viewership has gone down due to what feels like manufactured storylines and people just being tired of members of the current cast. So, yes, what he said has validity, but it does not cover the full perspective of the issues.

The petition is not calling for the firing of all the toxic husbands in his shows. Many fans find Marsau Scott toxic for his shifty behavior, and his brother Maurice Scott toxic for disregarding his wife Kimmi Scott’s feelings constantly. But they aren’t calling for them to be fired, because they are not harassing their wives. Fans are watching them and getting angry because they are exhibiting toxic behaviors, but there is not an inkling of violence towards their wives. Martell’s behaviors since he and Melody got divorced have been nothing but harassment, and that is where the issue becomes raised. And the viewership seems to match the fan sentiment. Seasons 1-5 have had pretty steady viewership, however this current season, which is in the midst of the break, has seen numbers drop pretty significantly. While no one can confirm with certainty that Martell’s behaviors toward Melody are the reasons for the drop, it does coincide with fan complaints.

While fans' hopes for Carlos King to be fired are unlikely to actually happen, one can only hope that Carlos begins to take their words into consideration. There is plenty of drama on Love and Marriage Huntsville without Martell Holt. He is not necessary, and it might be time to give serious consideration to cutting him loose.