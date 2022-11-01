Carlos López Estrada has become one of the most prolific directors of the last five years, and he is now attached to direct Your Name, a live-action remake of the classic 2016 Japanese anime film of the same name.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, López Estrada has also been tapped to write the script in addition to directing. Your Name will be based on the anime directed by Japanese mainstay Makoto Shinkai. The original film follows two high-school aged Japanese protagonists, a boy and a girl, who suddenly find themselves switching bodies for an unclear reason. The film follows the pair as they try to unravel the mysteries behind what is causing their Freaky Friday-esque problem, all while trying to save themselves from an impending disaster that threatens to upend the lives of their loved ones. Your Name became an instant hit in Japan upon its release, grossing over $230 million across the country and becoming an instant anime classic. Variety reported that López Estrada's remake, while having a similar plot to the original, will be a "re-imagined" version.

Beyond López Estrada, the upcoming film has significant weight behind it. Your Name is being produced by Paramount Pictures, which will also handle the film's American distribution. The film will be produced by acclaimed director J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) through his production label Bad Robot. Additional producers on the film include Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen and Genki Kawamura, the latter of whom also produced the original.

The production company on the original film, Japanese studio Toho, will also have a role in the remake, as the label will handle the project's Japanese distribution. The remake was initially in development with screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Bird Box). Heisserer would later exit the project, but it is unclear if he will retain writing credits on the film along with López Estrada. The film is now also on its third director, as both Marc Webb and Lee Isaac Chung were previously attached to helm the project, though they would both subsequently exit.

Your Name will be just the latest in a line notable projects for López Estrada. The native of Mexico City made an immediate splash in Hollywood with his feature directorial debut, 2018's Blindspotting. The film, which starred Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, recieved widespread critical acclaim and spawned a spinoff television series of the same name. López Estrada's next film, the comedy-drama Summertime, received similar accolades at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. He is most well known, though, for co-directing the Walt Disney Studios animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon alongside Don Hall. The film, which featured an ensemble voice cast of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, and Sandra Oh became one of the biggest successes of 2021, becoming the third-most streamed film that year. It would go on to gross more than $130 million at the worldwide box office.

López Estrada also has another high-profile film in the works, as he is slated to develop the live-action version of the classic Disney animated film Robin Hood. No release window or cast for the project has been announced.