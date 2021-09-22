Kids get to have all the fun when it comes to food. They get toys in their Happy Meals and special themed cups and all that jazz while the adults get the bog-standard food and drink. Enter Hardee's/Carl's Jr., who are creating a special combo meal for adults based on the most adult property possible — Adult Swim. In a partnership with the network behind Robot Chicken and Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Hardee's will allow you to create a combo with their new Hot Honey Chicken items that will score you an Adult Swim-themed cup and toy on the side!

There are three new items added to Hardee's menu — the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Biscuit, and Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Each sandwich is a typical hand-breaded chicken breast fillet with signature hot honey sauce, cheese, and bacon slapped between your choice of bun. It's a little hot, a little sweet, and I shouldn't have written this around lunchtime. When you make a combo with any of these, it comes with a side of fries, a drink in an Adult Swim cup, and an action figure based on one of six shows including Robot Chicken, Sealab 2021, or Metalocalypse.

RELATED: 'Tuca and Bertie' Renewed for Season 3 at Adult Swim

The collab will run from September 22 to November 7, so there's no reason to miss out on some sweet Adult Swim collectibles with your sweet, spicy sandwich. It extends beyond just food, however, as Hardee's will control Adult Swim for three days for some special Friday "Happy-Thons." On October 8, 15, and 22, Adult Swim will run marathons of fan-favorite shows, including Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Space Ghost Coast to Coast, so you can enjoy some classic Adult Swim cartoons with your new toy.

Patty Trevino, the senior vice president for marketing at CKE Restaurants, sounded ecstatic for the partnership and the passionate audience it would bring in a press release:

We always aim to bring our latest creations to life with timely and culturally relevant partnerships and campaigns -- therefore, Adult Swim and our Friday Happy-Thons are the perfect way to establish even more buzz around the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches. The network’s passionate followers appreciate both innovation and authenticity, which aligns with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s consumers. We’re excited to tap into this strong fan base with the Adult Swim meal available in our restaurants.

Kudos to both sides for giving adults the experience of being a kid again and finally acknowledging that we all love cool toys and collectibles too. The new Adult Swim collab and Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches at Hardee's/Carl's Jr. are available now at select locations.

KEEP READING: The 9 Best Spooky Cartoons for Anyone Who Can't Wait for Halloween

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s the Full Voice Cast for ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Episode 7 The newest episode is quite a 'Thor'-powered reunion.

Read Next