The first trailer for Benjamin Millepied's Carmen has just been released, giving us out first look at the film adaptation of the iconic opera by Georges Bizet. Carmen will open in New York and Los Angeles on April 21, 2023.

The trailer was shared with the promise of a longer trailer soon to come, but for now we have a glimpse of the unconventional operatic adaptation. The new teaser flashes before us with a series of striking images, highlighting the stark and romantic desert imagery. The new teaser also shows the two leads in their romantic and tragic new roles.

The recently buzzed about and Oscar nominated Paul Mescal stars as the romantic lead Aidan and Melissa Barrera stars as the titular Carmen. The film will follow Carmen as she travels from Mexico to Los Angeles looking for freedom. The upcoming film is a loose and modernized adaptation of the 1800s opera that has charmed audiences for well over a century.

Image via Sony

The film is being directed by Millepied, and serves as his feature film directorial debut. Millepied started his career as a dancer and choreographer. He also served as Director of Dance at the Paris Opera ballet from 2014 to 2016. This is not his first foray into film, however. Millepied also worked on the 2010 film Black Swan, on which he served as choreographer and dancer. One of his most recent film projects includes choreographing a portion of the 2021 film Dune.

Paul Mescal is currently nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the 2022 film Aftersun. Previously, Mescal starred in the limited series adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People. Melissa Barrera, who stars as Carmen in the film, is also starring in the upcoming Scream 6 film. She also starred in the 2022 film Scream 5. This is not her first musical role, however, as she previously starred in the 2021 film In The Heights.

Carmen originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022. The film will be released in a limited capacity, in New York and Los Angeles, on April 21, 2023. No full release has yet been announced.

The new trailer is sure to enchant and intrigue, giving a new twist to a beloved opera. You can take a look at the haunting trailer below: