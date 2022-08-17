New beginnings can happen at any time in life. Whether you’re heading out into the world for the first time as an adult, or restarting your career or relationship in your 40s, the world is filled with chances to pick up and start anew. Valerie Buhagiar’s Carmen sets out to prove exactly that. At fifty years old, Carmen’s life has always been tied to the church and her family, but when she’s met with an unexpected encounter, her world is quickly flipped upside down.

A trailer released today reveals the titular character living in the gorgeous Mediterranean country of Malta during the 1980s. We immediately discover that family and faith are the two most important and tethering things in Carmen’s (Natascha McElhone) world, but when her brother dies, and she takes a turn sitting in the confessional booth, she soon realizes that there’s much more to life. Breaking out on her own, Carmen wants to have the exciting story that she was never able to live and soon finds herself connecting with a young man and embarking on a whirlwind romance that will change her life forever.

The feature comes to audiences from Buhagiar, whose last directorial project was the 2017 drama short, The Fall of Grace. Prior to that, the filmmaker was tied to six other productions as a director. Dramas, romances, and comedies seem to be her bread and butter, so Carmen, which was inspired by true events, is right up her alley. Along with and before her directorial career took off, Buhagiar made a name for herself in the world of acting. A multiple decade spanning career, the performer appeared in features including Roadkill, Expecting, A Winter Tale, and Adriatico My Love.

As for the film’s leading lady, Natascha McElhone has a long list of credits in celebrated productions including features such as Ronin and The Truman Show as well as series including Californication, Designated Survivor, and, The First. Most recently, she has been seen starring in the Paramount+ series Halo. Her dedication to portraying Carmen’s renewed found zest for life is easy to see in the first look trailer as she puts herself as a top priority and throws everything else to the wind.

