The latest trailer for Benjamin Millepied's Carmen has just been released. Following the release of the teaser trailer, we now have a proper look at the upcoming operatic adaptation, based on the iconic production by Georges Bizet.

Melissa Barrera stars as the titular Carmen of the film, alongside the next big thing Paul Mescal, recently seen on the awards circuit following his nominations-laden performance in Charlotte Wells' Aftersun. The film follows Carmen on her travels from Mexico to Los Angeles as she attempts to gain her freedom. The film is a loose adaptation of the 1800s set opera, which has been modernized for the screen.

The film serves as the feature film directorial debut for Millepied, who is best known for his legendary career as both a dancer and a choreographer. In addition, he also served as Director of Dance at the Paris Opera ballet from 2014 to 2016. He previously dabbled cinematically in 2010, when he worked with Darren Aronofsky on his dramatic ballet film Black Swan, on which he served as both a choreographer and a dancer. Most recently, he worked alongside Denis Villeneuve to help choreograph a portion of his 2021 epic sci-fi film, Dune.

Image via TIFF

Millipied described the process of finding Carmen as his first feature project when visiting the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl, during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival:

“It’s a lot of work and a lot of luck. I had been shooting dance films, little short films for a long time. This had been maturing in my head for some time as well. I think it’s how you explain the vision and I found a producer who believed in the idea and gave me the freedom to do it, Dimitri Rassam. I was very, very fortunate. It’s madness. Making a film is like building a company from scratch with people you’ve never met and so it’s an insane enterprise.”

Barrera is also starring in the upcoming Scream 6 film. She also starred in the 2022 film Scream 5. This is not her first musical role, however, as she previously starred in the 2021 film In The Heights. Previously, Mescal starred in the limited series adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People. He was also recently cast by Ridley Scott to lead his highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator.

Carmen originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022. The film will be released in a limited capacity, in New York and Los Angeles, on April 21. No full release has yet been announced. The full trailer can be viewed down below.