One of the most anticipated horror films of the year, Nosferatu, is waiting for release on one of the last days of 2024, making it one of the biggest releases of the holiday season. Directed by iconic folkloric horror director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse), Nosferatu is a remake of the classic 1922 German silent film of the same name, which was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. With this remake causing a heavy amount of buzz, it shows how the vampire genre is still very much alive (despite them being very much undead), and it begs the question: when are we going to get a big-budget adaptation of the first literary vampire, Carmilla?

Published in 1872, Carmilla is credited for being the first vampire in literature, predating Count Dracula by 27 years. The novella was written by Sheridan Le Fanu and is a Gothic tale of two girls with an intense emotional bond with one another, only for the story to gradually reveal one of the girls to be the vampire terrorizing other young women. Carmilla is, like many vampire narratives, sensual yet eerie, and embodies all the elements that audiences crave in a good vampire story. With the numerous Dracula adaptations and now the remake of Nosferatu approaching, Carmilla deserves to have her moment on the silver screen!

Carmilla Was the First Vampire

While Count Dracula is the most famous literary vampire, Carmilla came first and is even said to be Bram Stoker's inspiration for his Gothic novel, as well as the many vampires that followed. Despite being the first, she does not have nearly as many film adaptations as Dracula does. The novella is an important aspect of vampire and literary history. It is also a major part of queer literature, as Carmilla has many instances of same-sex attraction and desire, which has become a subtextual element of plenty of vampire stories. As a narrative that was so influential and crucial to the development of many famous vampires, it is criminal that Carmilla has not had a proper big-budget film adaptation, and it is about time that the offense ended.

Today's era of filmmaking is the best time for a Carmilla adaptation, as there is an increase in demand for stories about women, and queerness, and her being a vampire is an added bonus, as vampire narratives are still extremely popular. Not only is Carmilla influential in terms of the vampire genre, but it has also left a legacy of displaying the first sapphic vampire in literature. While unknown to most mainstream audiences, Carmilla has been a significant queer text for LGBTQ scholars. Adapting her story for a wider audience would introduce more young queer individuals to this historical Gothic tale.

There's Not Enough 'Carmilla' Adaptations

Image via Netflix

Dracula has had a massive impact on popular culture and vampire plots since it was published, and while it's an iconic and classic story, Carmilla is a horror story that brings a different vampire narrative. Carmilla focuses on womanhood and queer desire. Variations of Count Dracula and Van Helsing and vampire hunting have been done time and time again; Carmilla would bring a fresh vampire story to the big screen.

While there are several low-budget adaptations, Carmilla deserves to break into the mainstream. In the UK, there have been a few versions of Carmilla, including a 1970 film called The Vampire Lovers and one from 2019 titled after the novella. A more popular version of Carmilla is the web series from 2017, which also had its own film made and released on the platform. The series was a more modern take on the novella, and at its peak, the channel posting the episodes generated over 70 million views. The animated series Castlevania has a character inspired by the Carmilla novella, with a vampire of the same name. There have also been some smaller-scale independent adaptations, but no major Hollywood films have been made.

'Carmilla' Feeds Audiences Vampire Cravings