We're going to need one with Woody Harrelson's beautiful face to recover from this.

On the heels of Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s release, Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys have unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure inspired by the movie's villain – Carnage. This one isn’t based on Woody Harrelson’s likeness, but shows Carnage in his final form. According to the official description, it features a “highly accurate sculpt with textured skin, crimson and black webbing, a fearsome fanged mouth, and a grotesque tongue.”

The Carnage 1/6 scale figure stands at 16.9" (43cm) tall and has two newly developed head sculpts – a grinning head and an open-mouthed head with three interchangeable protruding tongues. Carnage is also supplied with a wealth of symbiote weapons and accessories, including attacking claws, a sickle, a sword, and a number of tentacles sprouting from its back (with multiple interchangeable symbiote parts).

The 1/6 scale Carnage Collectible Figure features:

An authentic and ultra-detailed likeness of Carnage as seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Newly developed head sculpts with movie-accurate facial expressions and detailed skin texture

One head sculpt with fanged mouth and three interchangeable tongues

One grinning head sculpt

A detailed 1/6 scale body with over 15 points of articulation

One pair of open clawed hands

One pair of symbiote attacking claw hands

One symbiote sword (right hand)

One symbiote sickle (left hand)

One clenched claw hand (left hand)

Four symbiote tentacles (wired and attachable to the figure’s back)

10 interchangeable symbiote parts (attachable to tentacles)

A figure display base with movie logo and character nameplate.

Image via Hot Toys

RELATED: Andy Serkis on ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’ Shooting the Coming Out Club Scene, and the ‘Luther’ Movie

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to the surprise 2018 blockbuster Venom, released exclusively in theaters this weekend, and just broke box office records with a $90 million three-day opening. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy in essentially a dual role, Venom 2 pits the Marvel antihero against Carnage, played by Harrelson.

Set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the film is expected to eventually intersect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a more overt fashion, beyond the teases that have so far been made.

The film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott and others. You can take a better look at the Carnage figure down below and you can pre-order the figure on Sideshow now.

Image via Hot Toys

Image via Hot Toys

KEEP READING: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is the Breeziest Superhero Movie Ever Made | Review

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dashcam' Trailer Reveals a New Psychological Thriller Starring Larry Fessenden Get ready for spooky season.

Read Next