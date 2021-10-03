On the heels of Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s release, Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys have unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure inspired by the movie's villain – Carnage. This one isn’t based on Woody Harrelson’s likeness, but shows Carnage in his final form. According to the official description, it features a “highly accurate sculpt with textured skin, crimson and black webbing, a fearsome fanged mouth, and a grotesque tongue.”

The Carnage 1/6 scale figure stands at 16.9" (43cm) tall and has two newly developed head sculpts – a grinning head and an open-mouthed head with three interchangeable protruding tongues. Carnage is also supplied with a wealth of symbiote weapons and accessories, including attacking claws, a sickle, a sword, and a number of tentacles sprouting from its back (with multiple interchangeable symbiote parts).

The 1/6 scale Carnage Collectible Figure features:

  • An authentic and ultra-detailed likeness of Carnage as seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  • Newly developed head sculpts with movie-accurate facial expressions and detailed skin texture
  • One head sculpt with fanged mouth and three interchangeable tongues
  • One grinning head sculpt
  • A detailed 1/6 scale body with over 15 points of articulation
  • One pair of open clawed hands
  • One pair of symbiote attacking claw hands
  • One symbiote sword (right hand)
  • One symbiote sickle (left hand)
  • One clenched claw hand (left hand)
  • Four symbiote tentacles (wired and attachable to the figure’s back)
  • 10 interchangeable symbiote parts (attachable to tentacles)
  • A figure display base with movie logo and character nameplate.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to the surprise 2018 blockbuster Venom, released exclusively in theaters this weekend, and just broke box office records with a $90 million three-day opening. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy in essentially a dual role, Venom 2 pits the Marvel antihero against Carnage, played by Harrelson.

Set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the film is expected to eventually intersect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a more overt fashion, beyond the teases that have so far been made.

The film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott and others. You can take a better look at the Carnage figure down below and you can pre-order the figure on Sideshow now.

