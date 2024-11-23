Thanksgiving often sends people into a tailspin, wondering what side dishes go best with their turkey (or vegetarian) entrée. Every so often, an unassuming comedic cooking show delights audiences with something truly incredible — a side dish worthy of any Thanksgiving dinner, infused with plenty of laughs and some tweaks to make the dish that much more attainable at home. This show is none other than the fan-favorite reality TV cooking show Carnival Eats, hosted by Noah Cappe, as the Food Network in Canada and the Cooking Channel and Great American Country know how to put on one heck of a delicious show. The mouth-watering side dish in question is a savory smoked mac and cheese, a wonderful addition to any holiday meal.

This fan-favorite cooking show might not offer The Great British Baking Show gourmet dishes, but it packs an equally powerful punch. Anyone looking to savor the delectable carnival fare needs only to press "play" on any number of streaming platforms, including HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, and YouTube TV. Since it first aired on August 11, 2014, in the United States, Carnival Eats has offered audiences a glimpse into some of the most extraordinary fair food in North America, making it a television show worth binge-watching and some recipes worthy of becoming holiday staples.

'Carnival Eats' Is The Unsung Hero of Holiday Side Dishes

Image via Alibi Entertainment



Upon casual viewing, audiences might not expect to find some of the best holiday side dishes on Carnival Eats. After all, it's not like everyone has a deep fryer handy or access to their own cotton candy machine. Fortunately, many of these delectable dishes can be recreated in any home kitchen with a few modifications. This means that anyone looking for a delectable Thanksgiving side dish just needs to binge-watch a few seasons of Carnival Eats and pick the most drool-worthy fair foods. Aside from the food, Cappe makes this show into something special, essentially turning each episode into a comedy special.

Macaroni and cheese is arguably one of the best side dishes for any occasion, and this food show takes a basic recipe and elevates it. In Season 3, Episode 6, aptly titled "Say Cheese!", Cappe makes his way along the fairgrounds, connecting with Big Al of Bates Steakhouse, ready to devour his signature smoked mac and cheese. Bursting with ooey gooey goodness, this recipe brings together a host of insatiable fair-goers, all looking to dive headfirst into a perfect blend of five cheeses and mouth-watering spices. As incredible as the perfect blend of cheese is, the rich, smoked flavor is the true star of this culinary delight. Anyone who loves the Food Network shows will appreciate what Carnival Eats has to offer, especially in this savory episode.

Does this mean anyone without a smoker is reduced to eating vicariously through Cappe, dreaming about the smoked mac and cheese in all its rich, creamy goodness? Absolutely not! There are ways around owning a smoker, namely the perfect blend of spices. Smoked salt, smoked paprika, chipotle powder, and more all work to add that melding of flavors commonly achieved when smoking meats.

How to Make Smoked Mac and Cheese

Image via Alibi Entertainment

Although each episode of Carnival Eats features multiple fair favorites, Cappe takes the time to shadow each proprietor, learning how they create their prized dishes. For the smoked mac and cheese, Big Al explains that he's mastered the perfect ratio of water and pasta, ensuring there's nothing to drain. His ratio is two pounds of macaroni noodles to seven cups of water, producing a heaping tray of macaroni and cheese. Before combining the water and pasta, he adds the seasoning to the liquid — something he calls "unorthodox." This allows the pasta to absorb the flavor, turning it into a "super noodle." These premeasured ingredients make this dish relatively easy, even for the worst cooks in America.

This flavoring is a steak blend consisting of sea salt, black peppercorn, paprika, cayenne, and garlic salt. Big Al also adds garlic powder. Next on this binge-worthy TV show, he makes a cheese sauce that consists of high-quality milk, American cheese slices, Parmesan cheese, a cheddar and Monterey Jack blend, and Swiss cheese. Big Al whisks everything together before adding the cooked macaroni, creating one savory blend of creamy cheeses. As if this isn't flavorsome enough, Big Al then smokes the mac and cheese in his smoker for five minutes, taking this dish to new heights. After making this dish, audiences will want to try even more dishes, indulging in cooking competition shows to see what new recipes they can learn.

'Carnival Eats' Melds Communities and Ingredients

Image via Alibi Entertainment



Among other things, Carnival Eats excels at combining ingredients both savory and sweet to create some of the most scrumptious fair food imaginable. Just like this comical cooking show and all its ingredients, the community members make the show into a cultural melting pot as they bond over each culinary delight. Carnival Eats finds a way to unite community members through a shared love of food and each episode shows a common thread as people come to enjoy meals together. The smoked mac and cheese is no different, and everyone who comes for a taste agrees that it's arguably one of the best foods at the fair. Suffice it to say, Carnival Eats showcases the best local food similar to Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Although the smoked mac and cheese is made from scratch, it's audiences can recreate this magical recipe with store-bought ingredients. Since the showstopper is the smoked flavor and a special five-cheese blend, anyone looking to copy this recipe with semi-homemade ingredients can rip open a box of Kraft at home. Simply add some types of cheese and some smoked spices for a perfectly flavorful Thanksgiving side dish, thanks to festive foods from TV.

Carnival Eats is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Max