In a fantasy world where humans and fantastical beings clash, all hell is about to break loose. Season 2 of Carnival Row continues the story of former inspector Rycroft Philostrate, who is investigating a series of gruesome murders that are fueling social unrest. Meanwhile, Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven are plotting their revenge against the human leaders of The Burgue, Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane, for the unjust oppression they have inflicted. Tourmaline inherits supernatural powers that jeopardize her destiny and the future of The Row. Imogen Spurnrose and her partner Agreus Astrayon, who have escaped from The Burgue, and her vengeful brother, Ezra, encounter a new radical society that disrupts their plans. As humans and fae folk remain divided, with freedom at stake, each hero will confront challenging dilemmas and defining moments in the dramatic finale of Carnival Row.

Carnival Row is created by Travis Beacham and René Echevarria. The second and final season is set to premiere on February 17, 2023, on Prime Video. Read on for our handy cast and character guide.

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate

Orlando Bloom plays Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate, simply known as Philo. A hybrid of human and fae, Philo works as an inspector in The Burgue, committed to upholding justice. Despite the societal barriers of classism and oppression, he is determined to fight for the fair treatment of the fae on Carnival Row. Philo's past is shrouded in mystery, having had his wings removed as a baby by Dr. Morange to conceal his fae heritage. Raised in an orphanage with little knowledge of his family, he joined the military in search of a brighter future. Witnessing The Pact's brutal attacks on the fae during his service was a transformative experience for Philo, leading him to dedicate his life to protecting the fae. After working as a constable, Philo was promoted to inspector following the successful resolution of a case involving a series of bombings in The Burgue.

In addition to his role in Carnival Row, Bloom is a well-known actor, having achieved great success in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. His performance in the first film earned him a Hollywood Film Award for Breakthrough Acting - Male and a nomination for Best On-Screen Team at the MTV Movie Awards with Johnny Depp. Throughout the three films, he has won six Teen Choice Awards across various categories. This is hardly the first time Bloom's played a fae-esque character though, as he's also popular for his performance as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings franchise.

Here's what Bloom told Collider about where the story ends for Philo (without spoilers, of course):

"I think it’s appropriate for the character. It’s so true to life and honest, and I love it. It was important that all the actors playing the roles got to play out what they needed. In his process, Erik really listened to what the actors wanted for their characters. For Vignette, it was important to her that she went back to where she came from, but Philo doesn’t have anything to go back to because there was nothing. It was a sham, so where is he going to go now? He’s half-fae, but what does that mean? The ending is so beautifully honest, and I love it. There’s no Hollywood ending, and I love that about it. I love the social commentary aspect, in the way that we wrap it up."

Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss

Cara Delevingne plays Vignette Stonemoss. Also known as Vini, she is a female fae and one of the primary protagonists in Carnival Row. Vignette had a fortunate upbringing on a farm with her family, and her life was mostly idyllic. After finishing secondary school, she attended University in Tirnanoc, where she met Tourmaline, a lifelong friend with whom she bonded over poetry. Vignette encouraged Tourmaline to pursue her gift and reach greater heights. While attending University, Vignette learned that The Pact had invaded her homeland. She went back home to assist her family, but when she arrived, she found her home in ruins, and her family members were dead. With no other recourse, Vignette decided to become a smuggler and put her life in danger to rescue as many faeries as she could, arranging safe passage for them out of the war-torn Tirnanoc.

Since her debut in the 2012 film Anna Karenina directed by Joe Wright, Delevingne has starred in a range of films, including DC's Suicide Squad and the John Green adaptation Paper Towns. Back in 2019, Delevingne spoke to Collider's Christina Radish about Season 2, saying:

"I obviously can’t say jack shit, but it will be a really fun discovery. We spoke about Season 2 during Season 1, just because I did always like to ask questions. Knowing what happens in Season 2, it’s just exciting that it’s happening."

David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayton

David Gyasi plays Agreus Astrayton, a male faun who appears in Carnival Row. Agreus Astrayon is a wealthy faun with a mysterious background, who arrived in the Burgue intending to make an impact. After spending five years as an indentured servant to a foundry owner in New Freehold, Agreus was hired as a skipjack. His responsibilities included tracking down fae who had fled from their indentured service. Despite being unwelcome in the neighborhood where Imogen and Ezra have lived their entire lives, Agreus is well-versed in the art of code-switching, unlike other fae. This allows him to blend in seamlessly with humans.

Gyasi's most recent work includes starring in the BAFTA-winning TV series, Troy: Fall Of A City, where he played Achilles. He is also recognized for his role in the award-winning blockbuster Interstellar, where he portrayed Romilly alongside a cast that included Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose

Tamzin Merchant plays Imogen Spurnrose, the privileged lady of the household where Vignette serves as a housemaid. She is accustomed to a life of luxury, with her every desire being catered to by her staff and her brother, Ezra. Imogen is the daughter of Simon Spurnrose, a prominent watchmaker who was not afraid to hire a faun as part of his staff, making him a subject of curiosity and ridicule in the Burgue. Imogen has inherited some of her father's eccentricities, as has her brother, Ezra.

Merchant, known for her role as Georgiana Darcy in Joe Wright's Pride and Prejudice, gained international recognition for her portrayal of Anne Hale in the hit WGN series Salem, and for her starring role as Catherine Howard in Showtime's The Tudors.

Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose

Andrew Gower plays Ezra Spurnrose. As the head of the Spurnrose house, he is responsible for managing his family's wealth after his father's demise. Ezra's father, Simon Spurnrose, was a watch and clockmaker, who was a talented engineer and a progressive thinker in his time.

Gower has appeared in several popular TV shows, including Black Mirror on Netflix alongside Andrea Riseborough. He is well-known for his role as Bonnie Prince Charlie in the Starz series Outlander and for his leading performance in Robert Icke's 1984 at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End.

In a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt (which you can see in the player above), Gower spoke about how his approach to Ezra changed from Season 1 to Season 2 saying:

"Definitely. Yeah, definitely did. Season 1 for me was almost—I had this Victorian etiquette book from the 1800s, which was an original book written by a Victorian gentleman of how to live in society. That was my bible for the whole of the season. That was it. That bible, in Season 2, went completely out of the window having read the scripts because basically, you think how your character's going to be tested, and then Erik Oleson tested my character in ways that [were] unexpected."

Arty Froushan and Caroline Ford as Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane

Arty Froushan plays Jonah Breakspear. Jonah has led a privileged life thanks to his parents’ fortune and has never had to work hard. He is uninterested in changing his lifestyle and is instead content with indulging in the pleasures of the pix whorehouses. However, Jonah's mother constantly urges him to strive for greatness based on the predictions of a Haruspex. Despite this pressure, Jonah avoids work and school and prefers to stay out late and sleep all day. His parents want him to get his act together so that he can take his place as a true Burguish socialite. Caroline Ford plays Sophie Longerbane. She is the daughter of Ritter Longerbane and has never had the opportunity to meet her mother, Neffy, who is the daughter of a deposed queen. Her knowledge of her mother is limited to what she has read in books. Growing up in isolation at Longerbane Manor, she has had no friends and lacks the natural ability to make any. Despite being the child of a politician, she differs greatly from Jonah, whose father is on the opposing side of the political spectrum. She is a serious and ambitious person who desires power and knows how to attain it. As Season 2 picks up, these two are now the leaders of The Burgue and that can only mean trouble.

Froushan has also appeared in the second season of the History Channel's Knightfall, and as Qarl Correy in House of the Dragon. Ford notably played Rochelle alongside Meghan Markle in the 2015 film Anti-Social. Additionally, Ford portrayed the character of Sam in the first season of the children's series Free Rein on Netflix in 2017.

Simon McBurney as Runyan Millworthy

Simon McBurney plays Runyan Millworthy. Runyan Millworthy was once a popular performer and actor in the Burgue, but he eventually took his act on the road and traveled to many different countries. Like many other lower-class people in the Burgue, he struggles to make a living and sleeps wherever he can find space. His means of livelihood is street performance, particularly puppet shows.

McBurney is an internationally acclaimed theater director and actor. He performed his one-man show, The Encounter, to critical acclaim on Broadway in 2018. McBurney has also acted in several feature films, including The Conjuring 2, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, and Theory Of Everything.

Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou

Karla Crome plays Tourmaline Larou, a faerie who is protective of Vignette and has worked in a brothel. Although she works in a whorehouse, she remains strong and capable of defending herself and other faeries against any adversary. Tourmaline and Vignette were initially roommates at college and did not get along because of their different upbringings. However, they later found common ground and developed a deep and intimate friendship that continues to this day.

In addition to her acting career, Crome has established herself as a successful scriptwriter for both stage and television. She has earned critical acclaim for her work, including a BAFTA for Best Single Drama for her role in the BBC2 drama Murder. Crome has also made notable appearances in leading roles in several other shows, such as ITV's The Level.

Jamie Harris as Sergeant Dombey

Jamie Harris plays Sergeant Dombey, a stern law enforcement officer in the neo-Victorian metropolis who clings to old-fashioned values and harbors ill feelings towards the increasing number of immigrant fairies and pix. Previously a recurring character, he has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Harris has acted in several hit productions, including Lovecraft Country, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Apart from these actors, Carnival Row Season 2 also stars Jay Ali as Kaine and Joanne Whalley as Leonora in important new roles.