Amazon Prime Video's steampunk neo-noir fantasy series Carnival Row has garnered a lot of attention with its first season. A heady combination of the political thriller, murder mystery, and dark fantasy genres, Carnival Row has an intriguing premise that's proven quite popular with the audience. So it's no surprise that the series was already renewed for Season 2 even before the first season premiered.

Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, Carnival Row is based on Beacham's film script A Killing on Carnival Row. The show stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in the lead roles. Season 2 is expected to raise the bar for the series in terms of action, intrigue, and high-concept fantasy.

Carnival Row Season 2 will also have a bunch of changes behind the camera. Marc Guggenheim (Eli Stone, Arrow), who was the showrunner for the first season, will not be returning for Season 2. The new showrunner is Erik Oleson (Unforgettable, Daredevil), who has also penned the first episode of Season 2. Series co-creator Travis Beacham has also reportedly left the project citing creative differences. So the new episodes are likely to bring a different vibe to the show, building off what has already been established.

With a dedicated fanbase waiting with bated breath, Carnival Row Season 2 has a lot of expectations riding on it. So we've put together this handy guide that pulls together all the details that have been revealed so far about the new season, including plot, cast, characters, and more.

How Many Episodes Does Carnival Row Season 2 Have?

Like Season 1, Carnival Row Season 2 will also consist of eight episodes. While the titles of the episodes haven't been revealed yet, we do know who's written most of them.

The first episode of Season 2 is based on a story by Erik Oleson, Travis Beacham, and Marc Guggenheim, with the teleplay written by Erik Oleson. Episode 2 was written by Sarah Byrd, Episode 3 by Wesley Strick, Episode 4 by Dylan Gallagher and Mateja Bozicevic, and Episode 5 by Tania Lotia. Hopefully, we'll have the episode titles as well once we get closer to the season's premiere.

Does Carnival Row Season 2 Have a Trailer?

Amazon is yet to release a trailer for Carnival Row Season 2. But considering how far filming has progressed, it shouldn't be long before some promotional videos are released. Watch this space because we will be updating it with the latest teasers and trailers as and when they are released.

The release date for Carnival Row Season 2 is yet to be announced. The first season was only released over a year after the end of production so we could be waiting for quite some time. Hopefully not, but we'll just have to wait and see. Stay tuned for updates!

Who Is in Carnival Row Season 2's Cast?

Carnival Row boasts a talented cast of actors, most of whom are expected to return for Season 2. Returning cast members include Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom, Tamzin Merchant, David Gyasi, Karla Crome, Simon McBurney, Andrew Gower, Caroline Ford, and Arty Froushan. Additionally, Jamie Harris, who had a recurring role in the first season, has been promoted to the main cast for season 2. New actors are expected to join the cast as well but there haven't been any announcements about this yet.

Who Are the Key Characters of Carnival Row?

Carnival Row features a number of interesting magical and human characters. Here are the most important ones:

Orlando Bloom stars as Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate. A half-fae posing as a human, Philo is an Inspector of the Burgue Constabulary and in Season 1, he is placed in charge of investigating a conspiracy brewing in the shadows of the city. Philo is a war veteran and he sympathizes with the fae, which puts him at odds with most of his colleagues.

Cara Delevingne plays Vignette Stonemoss, a fae who has lived a rather troubled life. She was once romantically involved with Philo but she believed he died during the war. Season 1 saw her getting involved with a group of fae criminals called the Black Raven while also dealing with the feelings brought up by seeing Philo alive again.

Simon McBurney plays Runyon Millworthy, a human who makes a living as a street performer, working with a troupe of kobolds (small goblin-like creatures).

David Gyasi appears as Agreus Astrayon, a faun who is quite wealthy but still ostracized by the rest of Burgue high society because of his appearance and fae origins.

Tamzin Merchant plays Imogen Spurnrose, an heiress without a fortune who gets involved with Agreus in order to support her plush lifestyle.

Andrew Gower plays Imogen's brother Ezra Spurnrose, who manages the family business and whose mistakes have driven them deep into debt.

Karla Crome appears as Tourmaline Larou, an old friend of Vignette's who was also once her lover. In Tirnanoc, the fae homeland, she was a Poet Laureate but now she's a courtesan at the Tetterby Hotel in Carnival Row.

Jared Harris played Absalom Breakspear in Season 1. Absalom was the Chancellor of the Republic of the Burgue. In Season 1, it was revealed that Absalom is Philo's father and he was killed shortly after.

played Absalom Breakspear in Season 1. Absalom was the Chancellor of the Republic of the Burgue. In Season 1, it was revealed that Absalom is Philo's father and he was killed shortly after. Indira Varma appeared as Absalom's manipulative wife Piety Breakspear, who also died in Season 1, killed by Vignette.

appeared as Absalom's manipulative wife Piety Breakspear, who also died in Season 1, killed by Vignette. Arty Froushan plays Jonah Breakspear, Absalom and Piety's rebellious son who becomes Acting Chancellor after the death of his father.

Season 2 will also feature Jamie Harris's Sergeant Dombey as a main character. A colleague of Philo's, Dombey harbors some very racist beliefs against the fae and hates Philo's guts for siding with them.

Aside from these characters, fans can expect to see some new faces joining the fray as well once the new season is released, though Amazon is yet to release any information on who they might be.

When Is Carnival Row Season 2 Filming?

Production on Carnival Row Season 2 began on November 11, 2019, in the Czech Republic. Filming was put on hold on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though a good chunk of the season had been completed. Once the Czech Republic reopened for productions, the filming was restarted and continued till August 2020.

After another pause, production was restarted again in May 2021 to shoot the scenes involving Orlando Bloom, who was unavailable for some time during the first schedule due to the birth of his child. In February 2021, Tamzin Merchant confirmed that only five out of eight episodes had been completed. The production finally wrapped on September 16, 2021, so unless there are any reshoots planned, it looks like Season 2 is all set.

Related:‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Has Wrapped Filming, Releases Behind-the-Scenes Photos

What Is the Setting of Carnival Row Season 2?

The events of Carnival Row take place in a Victorian fantasy world. Most of the story is set in a fictional city called The Burgue where humans co-exist with magical faeries (or fae), with high tensions between the two groups. Despite the historical aesthetic, the story itself is pretty time-agnostic and is really not of this world at all. The Burgue is the capital city of the Republic of The Burgue, an independent nation. The fae are refugees from their home continent of Tirnanoc, which has been colonized by human empires, particularly the forces of the Pact.

The majority of the protagonists are humans and fae who live in The Burgue, which is something of a safe haven for faerie refugees. But it's not exactly a good life for them there either as they are forced to work menial jobs and face a lot of discrimination. Within the Burgue, the fae are mostly restricted to living in the eponymous neighborhood of Carnival Row. Season 2 is expected to further explore the secrets of the Burgue, as well as the history of the world at large.

What Is Carnival Row Season 2's Plot?

CarnavalRow_Ep103_D35_JT_0155.RAF

Carnival Row Season 1 introduced the world of the show and the tensions that run high in the city of The Burgue. Season 2 will likely see those tensions exacerbated by the events of the first season.

In the aftermath of Season 1, the fae have been placed in what's essentially a concentration camp, with Philo embracing his fae heritage and joining them there. Things have never been worse in the city-state with new Acting Chancellor Jonah declaring war on all non-humans. So the plot of Season 2 will likely deal with the fae rising up against their oppressors and Philo and Vignette will probably have important roles to play in the coming revolution.

According to former showrunner Marc Guggenheim, Philo will also continue to wrestle with his sense of identity. Even though he's accepted his heritage, that doesn't mean Philo's journey of self-exploration is even close to over.

"The trick for Philo is, it’s not, unfortunately, as simple as him embracing the fact that he’s fae," Guggenheim told EW. "To the fae, he’s not really fae. He’s a half-blood. So, he basically is a man without a country. You know, he’s not human enough for the humans, but he’s not fae enough for the fae. He kind of exists in this sort of status Twilight Zone. So that’s another thing that he’ll be wrestling with in season 2."

Outside the Burgue, Imogen and Agreus ended Season 1 by setting sail for distant lands. Their story will help further explore the world of the show and bring even more color to this vibrant world.

All things considered, it looks like Season 2 is going to be even more exciting than the first installment. Will the fae and the humans end up in a bloody war or will they finally find common ground? And will Philo and Vignette get a chance to find peace amid all this unrest? We'll just have to wait and see.

