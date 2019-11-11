Filming Begins on ‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 & the Cast Is Already Teasing What’s Next

0

It’s been a mere two months since Carnival Row premiered on Amazon Video back in August but the cast and crew are wasting no time because filming on Season 2 is already underway. The series takes place in the steampunk Victorian-inspired city known as The Burgue, where magical creatures and humans have forged an uneasy coexistence. Cara Delevingne stars as faerie Vignette Stonemoss and Orlando Bloom plays Detective Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate, a man with a mysterious past who is in love with Vignette. Carnival Row also stars David Gyasi (Interstellar) and Tamzin Merchant (The Tudors).

Tweeted out on Tuesday was a video featuring Delevingne, Bloom, Gyasi, and Merchant. The series regulars all came together to make a video announcing filming on Season 2 had already begun. But this was no mere announcement video. In addition to all four actors announcing production on Season 2 was underway, they also dropped some fun teases about what’s coming our way.

The stories of The Burgue are far from over. Orlando Bloom, @CaraDelevingne, @TheDavidGyasi, @TamzinMerchant and more of your favorites are now in production on Season 2 of #CarnivalRow. pic.twitter.com/Y5q8627D9Q — Carnival Row (@CarnivalRow) November 11, 2019

The first big takeaway is the implication from Bloom and Merchant that Season 2 will most likely pick up close to where Season 1 left off. No big time jumps as far as we can tell. That means fans of the show will be thrust right back into the action as Vignette and Philo try to fight the power while ekeing out a new life on Carnival Row, where all magical creatures have been restricted to as Philo explores his half-faerie personal history. Meanwhile, we’ll find out what happens to Imogen (Merchant) and Agreus (Gyasi) after they boarded that boat and escaped The Burgue. The second big takeaway? New characters are coming into the Carnival Row fold. No word yet on which actors are joining or who they’ll be playing, though, so stay tuned.

