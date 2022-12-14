After a long wait, the highly anticipated second and final season of Carnival Row is almost here. To build even more anticipation for the fantasy-drama series, Prime Video has released a series of images for the upcoming season. The images give fans their first look at the returning stars and the incredible design of the series. Season 2 of Carnival Row begins streaming exclusively on Prime Video on February 17.

Carnival Row is set in a world where humans and fae creatures live among each other in a setting inspired by Victorian England, known as the Republic of The Burgue. There is a lot of tension between the two groups after many fae creatures being immigrating into The Burgue after a war. Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in the series as a pair of star-crossed lovers trapped on opposite sides of the conflict. The center of the second season will see Bloom’s Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate investigating a string of gruesome murders that are stoking the already taut social tensions. Meanwhile, Delevinge’s Vignette Stonemoss, a fae, plots revenge on the human leaders behind the oppression of fae creatures.

The first-look images released by Prime Video tease the return of these two characters, both to our screens and to each other. In the first image, we can see Bloom looking very sternly, likely in the midst of his investigation. We also see Delevingne standing very stoically in front of her fae compatriots, probably imitating whoever is standing in the way of their goals. There is also an image of the two characters standing together, no doubt teaming up to help solve each other’s problems.

Image via Prime Video

The rest of the images show off the fantastic costume, set, and creature design of the series. We get several images of the ruling class humans with their fancy attire that both look immaculate and immediately set them apart from the images of the lower class characters. You can immediately tell what side of the growing conflict each character is. These images also show off the set design that would not look out of place in a historically accurate Victorian-set series. Several images also put the creature design of faes front and center. We can see David Gyasi’s Agreus Astrayon, a faun, in all his glory. The ram-like horns on his head look as incredible and life-like as they did in the first season.

Carnival Row stars Bloom, Delevingne, Gyasi, Arty Froushan, Caroline Ford, Karla Crome, Andrew Gower, and Tamzin Merchant. The series is created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham based on an unproduced script by Beacham. Erik Oleson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers on the series include Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Wesley Strick, and Beacham.

Carnival Row Season 2 begins streaming on Prime Video on February 17. Check out the first-look images and the official plot synopsis of the upcoming season below:

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

6 Images