The second and final season of the show comes to Prime Video next year.

Collider can exclusively reveal new art from Season 2 of Carnival Row, Prime Video’s fantasy show about a brewing conflict between humans and fae creatures. Carnival Row will end next year despite having a loyal fanbase, making Season 2 an emotional farewell to its cast of beloved characters.

The new images feature some of the series’ main cast. First, we have Orlando Bloom as Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate, an inspector working for the Republic of The Burgue. Carnival Row is in a fantasy world inspired by Victorian England, where humans live side by side with fae creatures. The series takes place in the Republic of The Burgue, where social tensions reach a boiling point after more fae immigrate to the city while escaping a brutal war. Philo is a half-fae pretending to be a human and a war veteran, so he understands the horrors that lead many people to Burgue. So, he’s more sympathetic than his colleagues towards fae creatures. In Season 2, Philo will investigate a series of gruesome murders while uncovering a conspiracy at the city's heart.

The second exclusive image features Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss. In Season 1, Vignette joined a band of fae renegades and realized how humans oppressed other creatures in Burgue. Now, in Season 2, Vignette is plotting a revolution to take down the human leaders who contribute to the marginalization of the fae.

Image via Prime Video

The last image features David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayon and Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose. Imogen is a human while Agreus is a faun, but they fall in love on Carnival Row’s first season, challenging social norms and shocking the high society. As the conflict between humans and fae evolves in Season 2, their love might symbolize hope and how everyone can still share the same world.

Who’s in ‘Carnival Row’?

Season 2 of Carnival Row will also see the return of the Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford); Tourmaline (Karla Crome); and Imogen’s vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower). The series is created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham based on an unproduced script by Beacham. Erik Oleson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers on the series include Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Wesley Strick, and Beacham. Carnival Row Season 2 begins streaming on Prime Video on February 17.

Season 2 of Carnival Row comes to Prime Video on February 17, with the ten episodes of the season expected to roll out weekly.

Check out the exclusive posters and Season 2’s trailer below:

3 Images