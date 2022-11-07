Even though Prime Video series Carnival Row wrapped filming it's Season 2 a long time ago, fans of the series have had to wait more than a year to check out how the story continues – and they’ll have to wait a little more. Today, Prime Video finally revealed the release date for the next batch of episodes: They are coming in early 2023. The bad news is, the streamer has also officially confirmed that the next season of the fantasy series will be it's last.

Season 2 of Carnival Row will reunite audiences with Philo (Orlando Bloom) as he continues investigating a series of gruesome murders that stoked social tension. Vignette (Cara Delevigne) and the Black Raven continue to plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Picking up with plot lines from Season 1, Tourmaline (Karla Crome) is faced with the supernatural powers she inherited that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And the social unrest continues to plague Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower). With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson , Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon , Sarah Byrd , Jim Dunn , Sam Ernst , Wesley Strick , and Travis Beacham .

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Carnival Row' Season 2: Cast, Plot Details & Everything You Need to Know

The End Is Nigh

The end of the series had already been the subject of speculation, especially due to the long hiatus between Seasons 1 and 2. After filming wrapped last year, series star Orlando Bloom posted an Instagram video in which he seemed to be bidding his character – and the series – farewell. His emotional message read:

“Bye bye Philo✌🏻 I love my job. As actors we get to go on these remarkable journeys with our characters. Fall in love, fight for our lives, fight for justice, sometime save the day and other times fall flat on our face. It’s all a mirror for life and the myriad of emotions we feel in any one moment or day in the life of these characters… I’m always grateful for the chance to evolve and grow and learn from my characters and all the wonderful people as actors, we get to interact with along the way. The crew who work tirelessly and all the cast and supporting cast who’ve stood out in all kinds of wether to make some very large filmic moments come to life. Its story telling. It’s not rocket science, but it is lightning in a bottle when it works and heartbreaking when it doesn’t…and yet it never fails to be an opportunity to learn and grow. What a gift.❤️”

Prime Video premieres the final season of Carnival Row on February 17. The ten episodes are set to roll out weekly. You can watch the first-look trailer and new poster below: