Prime Video has revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated Season 2 of the fantasy-drama Carnival Row, which will also serves as the show's final season and conclusion to its story of the brewing conflicts between fae-folk and humans. The upcoming series finale will return exclusively on February 17, 2023, on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The brand-new trailer sets up the final conflict between the mythical fae creatures and humans. Season 2 of Carnival Row sees the return of Orlando Bloom as one of the series leads, former inspector Rycroft Philostrate, as he investigates the murders of fae-folk which have increased the social tension between them and the humans even more than they already were. Bloom's co-lead, Cara Delevingne, as Vignette Stonemoss who, along with the Black Raven, plots payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders. Just like our pair of leads, each character has their own agenda and plan that will shape the Row's future. As per the official description, "With humans and fae-folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row."

Carnival Row first premiered on Prime Video at the end of August 2019 and had already received a second season renewal ahead of its debut in July 2019. The series is based on the project A Killing on Carnival Row by Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). While the first season consisted of 8 episodes, Season 2 is getting a few more at 10 episodes to bring the series to a thrilling conclusion.

The series showrunner is Erik Oleson (Marvel’s Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), who also serves as an executive producer along with series stars Bloom and Delevingne as well as Beacham, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel’s Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel’s Daredevil, Haven), and Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle). In addition to Bloom and Delevingne, the cast for Carnival Row includes Arty Froushan, Caroline Ford, Karla Crome, Andrew Gower, Tamzin Merchant, and David Gyasi, among others. Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

The second and final season of Carnival Row premieres exclusively on Prime Video on February 17, 2023. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the second and final down below.