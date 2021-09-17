The second season of Amazon Studio's ambitious neo-noir Victorian-infused fantasy series Carnival Row has officially wrapped its second season and Orlando Bloom has shaved away his Philo beard. "What a gift," the actor said in a lengthy Instagram post as he reminisced about his time on the set of Carnival Row.

Amazon Studios and the cast have been keeping fans in the loop about the production of the second season. To celebrate the wrap of Season Two, they shared four brand-new images that teased a lot and little all at once. In one image, a bloodied Orlando Bloom watches a scene at video village with the crew. Two other images reveal one of Cara Delevingne's costumes in the upcoming season. Another photo teases a scene a seemingly tense scene between Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi).

Image via Amazon Studios

Production for Carnival Row's second season began in November 2019, with most of the season shot prior to the March 2020 shutdown. Production resumed later that year and wrapped in the Czech Republic in August 2020. It seems like Amazon's decision not to split the second season into two parts, brought the cast back to set finish filming the remaining episodes. In addition to Prague, it was reported that the series was filmed at Barrandov Studios and in Liberec, Doksany, Nelahozeves, Tousen, and Libochovice.

Not a lot is known about where Carnival Row is headed in Season Two, but it's safe to say that we'll be getting more of Vignette and Philo, Philo exploring his history as a half-faerie, and whatever happened with Imogen and Agreus after they escaped from The Burgue.

There is no release date yet for Carnival Row's second season yet. Check out the new behind-the-scenes pics below.

