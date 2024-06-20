The Big Picture Carol, adapted from a Patricia Highsmith novel, portrays an intimate lesbian romance in the 1950s.

The film humanizes characters and adds depth, deviating from the source material to create a modern classic.

Highsmith's novel allowed for a happy ending for the lesbian characters, which the film beautifully maintains.

Ever since the release of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller Strangers on a Train in 1950, Hollywood has become obsessed with adapting the work of the acclaimed author Patricia Highsmith. Highsmith’s novels often deal with themes such as class divisions, suppressed romance, and latent conspiracies that feel inherently cinematic. While the character of Tom Ripley, first introduced by Highsmith in her 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, has been brought to the screen more than any other Highsmith creation, her 1952 romance novel The Price of Salt is largely considered to be one of her best works by the literary community. The Price of Salt also served as the direct inspiration for Todd Haynes’ Academy Award-nominated drama Carol.

Given that Highsmith’s works have attracted such noted filmmakers as Hitchcock and Anthony Minghella, Carol certainly had its work cut out for it. That being said, The Price of Salt lacks the thriller elements that made books like Deep Water or The Cry of the Owl more sensational. It was an earnest romantic drama that explores the perils of homophobia, which felt particularly groundbreaking in the 1950s. Haynes, a gay filmmaker known for making poignant period pieces, was the perfect artist to adapt this particular story. Carol makes some major deviations from The Price of Salt, but it feels as if the original intent of Highsmith’s novel is respected.

What Is 'Carol' About?

Set during the Christmas season of 1952, Carol focuses on a forbidden romance between two women. Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett) is a wealthy, charismatic woman in a troubled marriage with her husband Harge (Kyle Chandler). Despite the frequent disputes between the two, Carol aims to provide a good Christmas celebration for their young daughter, Rindy (Sadie and Kk Heim). While shopping at a department store for a doll, Carol has a chance encounter with the young shopgirl, Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara). After a tender exchange between the two, Therese recommends that Carol pick up a model train instead; while she follows Therese’s advice, Carol accidentally leaves her gloves on the counter. This inspires Therese to call her to report their location, sparking a more intimate relationship throughout the holiday season.

The most significant change from the book in Carol is the change in perspective. A Price of Salt is written in the third person, but primarily details Therese’s thoughts as she begins to fall in love with Carol. Carol is essentially an object of her fascination, and doesn’t show the same sort of vulnerability that Blanchett added to her performance. Therese’s backstory is also quite different, as in The Price of Salt, she aims to be a professional set decorator, and not a photographer. However, the relationship between Therese and her boyfriend, Richard Semco (Jake Lacy), is far more fleshed out in the book. While the film details Richard taking Therese to his office at The New York Times, the book implies that he is completely obsessed with her and that they are sexually active.

Haynes’ adaptation makes considerable efforts to humanize Carol, as it is important for a modern version of the story to acknowledge the privileges that the character had as a result of her wealth. This is achieved by actually showing the bond between Carol and her daughter on screen, giving a window into their dysfunctional familial relationship. In The Price of Salt, Rindy is only briefly mentioned in passing.

'Carol' Makes Major Changes to the Supporting Characters

While The Price of Salt is primarily focused on the two lovers, Carol makes more efforts to flesh out the supporting characters. After getting to know Carol, Therese learns that she was previously in a romantic relationship with a woman named Abby (Sarah Paulson), as they knew that they’d both be putting their marriages in danger. Carol makes the context much more heartbreaking; it suggests that Abby has not entirely adjusted to her new life, and may still hold on to her feelings of attraction for Carol. However, both versions support the idea that Abby aids Therese in connecting with Carol, as she delivers an important letter to Therese after the two are separated. The film makes a slight change by having Abby join Therese on her drive back to New York, whereas The Price of Salt featured her driving alone.

Harge’s motivations are clearer in Carol, as the novel is shown primarily from Therese’s point-of-view, and thus does not delve into their marriage. While Harge is depicted as bullying and potentially abusive in the novel, Chandler’s performance suggests that he does still believe that he’s in love with Carol; he even decries Therese in one moment for stealing “his wife.” Carol includes more scenes of Harge with his lawyers, in which he argues that he deserves full custody of Rindy because Carol is an unfit mother.

Does 'Carol' Work as an Adaptation?

Close

Perhaps the most groundbreaking aspect of A Price of Salt was that Highsmith offered her lesbian characters the chance to have a happy ending; Carol ends on the same note as the novel, as Therese encounters Carol at a Christmas party, and the film implies that they will rekindle their relationship. However, Therese’s position is tested more heavily in The Price of Salt, as she is seen on a botched date with another woman after assuming that she will not be able to meet Carol again.

The Price of Salt was a notable work within Highsmith’s career for a reason, but Haynes made appropriate changes to make the characters’ situation more intimate. Expanding the backstories of both characters helped Haynes give both Carol and Therese defining qualities that didn’t exclusively relate to their sexuality. Carol isn’t just one of the best Highsmith adaptations ever made, but a modern classic that will certainly be remembered well in the subsequent decades.

