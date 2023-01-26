Comedy icon, actress, and writer Carol Burnett will be celebrating her birthday this year with a special feature show. The 2-hour show will air on NBC on Wednesday, April 26, as the comedian celebrates turning 90. The special feature is titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, and it will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests.

NBC says it plans to celebrate Burnett’s illustrious career with the career retrospective special by gathering the comedian's close friends, colleagues, and admirers for a night of unforgettable musical performances and personal tributes. The special will be filmed at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, and will also be available for streaming on Peacock a day after its debut.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will include musical performances that will pay homage to Burnett’s iconic career performances like,“Old Friends,” dedicated to the comedian’s 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews, “Only an Octave Apart” which was sung by Burnett alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special, Sills and Burnett at the Met. Also, Burnett’s songs from the hit film, Annie and the classic theme song from The Carol Burnett Show, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” will be performed. The special will also share funny and memorable moments from Burnett’s career. Like her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress, her appearances on The Garry Moore Show, and her hit films, The Four Seasons, A Wedding, and Annie where she played Miss Hannigan.

Speaking about the celebration, Burnett expressed excitement at NBC's thoughtful approach to her 90th birthday celebration. She added that she can’t wait to witness special moments in her career through the performances.

“I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends. I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this with everyone.”

The special feature will include musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, and many more A-list stars. Special guests attending the show/party will include Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wilg, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, Vicki Lawrence, and many more.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love is executive produced by Burnett, Brian Miller, Steve Sauer, Paul Miller and Baz Halpin with Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn of Silent House Productions.

The retrospective career special will air on April 26 and will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.