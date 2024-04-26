The Big Picture Bob Odenkirk's complex performance as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul surpassed expectations, offering viewers a truly unique protagonist.

Carol Burnett's guest role as Marion in the final season added depth and comic relief, standing out in the intense crime series.

Burnett's dynamic and impactful performance in Better Call Saul solidified her status as an entertainment legend, adding to her impressive resume.

Even more so than its sister series Breaking Bad, the spinoff show Better Call Saul featured some of the most outstanding performances in the history of dramatic television. While Bob Odenkirk’s nuanced role as the titular shady lawyer Saul Goodman offered a far more idiosyncratic protagonist than what may have been expected, Better Call Saul offered its guest stars the opportunity to deliver impactful performances, despite their limited screen time. In addition to appearances by Breaking Bad favorites like Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the final season of Better Call Saul featured a guest performance by Carol Burnett.

Considering the tremendous expectations that the final season of Better Call Saul had to wrap up the show’s twisty storyline, the announcement of Burnett’s casting was more than a little unusual. Burnett has been a popular culture icon for decades, as her work on The Carol Burnett Show changed the television comedy landscape forever. However, seeing her appear for just a few installments in an intense crime series seemed like an odd decision that could have been very distracting. Thankfully, Burnett reminded viewers why she was an icon with a dynamic performance that stood out in Better Call Saul’s shocking conclusion.

Who Does Carol Burnett Play in ‘Better Call Saul'?

While Breaking Bad took a fairly traditional approach to its “rise and fall” narrative, Better Call Saul adopted a slightly more non-linear approach. A majority of the series takes place prior to Breaking Bad, and tracks how the disgruntled lawyer Jimmy McGill loses his principles and becomes the morally ambiguous conman Saul Goodman; however, flashes to the future shot in black-and-white examine how Saul continued to elude justice in the aftermath of Breaking Bad’s conclusion. Burnett appears in the “future” storyline of Better Call Saul as the kindly elderly woman Marion. Although her son Jeff (Pat Healy) recognizes Saul in disguise as a mall worker using the name "Gene Takavic," an ignorant Marion decides to welcome the peculiar stranger into her home.

Burnett’s inherent likability reminds the viewer of how truly malicious Saul is. Saul is a character who weaponizes his magnetic charisma, often taking his opponents off guard by presenting himself as docile and unambitious. While this is empowering when he’s facing off against ruthless drug dealers and corrupt law enforcement officials, seeing Saul deceive Marion by cutting the wiring of her electric scooter shows that there is no level of debauchery he will not stoop to. After presenting himself as a helpful stranger, Saul manages to become Marion’s confidant and friend. It’s hard not to feel a sinking sense of tension as Saul unexpectedly finds himself laughing at YouTube videos with Marion at her kitchen table; it’s evident through Burnett’s performance that Marion is completely vulnerable to the malicious conman she’s being targeted by.

Although the implications the show’s finale has for Saul’s future are quite grim, Burnett adds a welcome bit of dark comedy to Better Call Saul. After all the bloodshed that Saul has endured throughout his experiences avoiding the cartel with Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), it's more than a little ironic that his fate lies in the hands of someone as whimsical as Marion. Cutting away from the action to focus on the mundanity of Saul and Marion’s interactions allowed Better Call Saul to once again subvert expectations that viewers may have had. Seeing two performers as well-versed in comedy as Burnett and Odenkirk playing more serious roles allowed the series to emphasize the inherent irony of the situation.

‘Better Call Saul’ Has a Non-Traditional Finale

Image via AMC

Like many of the show’s best co-stars, Burnett brings a surprising amount of depth to her characterization of Marion. Despite her initial feelings of warmth towards Saul for his influence on her son, Marion proves to be far more aware of her surroundings when she uncovers his identity through some rudimentary Internet research. Although Jeff’s arrest puts her in a precarious position, Marion is able to inform the authorities of Saul's ruse and get him arrested. Ironically, Burnett’s performance is effective for many of the same reasons that Odenkirk’s is; both characters mask their intelligence based on the diminutive expectations that others have for them.

Although the final episode of Better Call Saul is not a traditionally rewarding television finale, Burnett voices a resentment towards Saul that represents the feelings viewers have had over the course of the show’s six seasons. In a fiery monologue, Marion lambasts Saul for taking advantage of her kindness, and assures him that his lifelong prison sentence is very much what he deserves. While it’s somewhat unusual to see someone as endearing as Burnett speak with such venom, the anger is righteous within the situation. After all the horrible deeds that Saul has committed, it’s rewarding to see Burnett give him a taste of his own medicine.

‘Better Call Saul’ Proves Why Carol Burnett Is an Icon

Close

Her impressive resume speaks for itself, but Burnett’s Better Call Saul role showed how dynamic of a performer she still is. Casting a celebrity of her fame for what amounted to little more than a guest role could have been a distraction, but Burnett seamlessly fit within the unique tone of Vince Gilligan’s universe. It speaks to her incredible specificity as an actress that after years of iconic performances, Burnett was once again able to disappear into a new character.

Although her work helped end the show on a high note, Burnett’s Better Call Saul performance is one of many memorable guest roles in her career. Between playing herself on a classic episode of The Larry Sanders Show and a recurring guest star turn on Mad About You, Burnett has frequently improved shows with brief appearances. A brief stint on one of the most acclaimed drama shows of all time only further solidifies her status as one of the entertainment industry’s living legends.

Better Call Saul is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix